John Mulaney Jokes That SNL Creator Lorne Michael Doesn't Like Pete Davidson's Tattoos

Apparently, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels isn’t a big fan of tattoos — at least not those that adorn cast member Pete Davidson’s body.

Former SNL writer and producer John Mulaney said he was recently with Michaels, who asked him how his comedy tour with Davidson is going.

“I said it’s good and he said, ‘He keeps getting tattoos and, you know, they’re coming up the neck. I get it if you’re a girl and it’s on your neck, or if you’re like a boy in the Army,’” Mulaney recounted.

The comedian revealed Michaels’ remarks during a question-and-answer session with the audience following a sold-out fundraiser at The Wilbur Theatre in Boston on Monday night. Mulaney was the headliner and Davidson opened for him, but the two comics ended the night onstage together to talk with the nearly 1,100 people in attendance.

When a man in the audience asked, “Who has a better Lorne Michaels story?” Mulaney answered with his best Michaels’ impersonation. Davidson said he saw Michaels the day after Mulaney relayed to him the conversation they’d had. “We were sitting down and Lorne goes ‘So, you have a tattoo of a wolf. Is that so you won’t forget what they look like?’” Davidson said, imitating Michaels.

Davidson, who has had back-to-back, high-profile romances with singer Ariana Grande and actress Kate Beckinsale, canceled a scheduled performance at a comedy club in Bridgeport, Connecticut, last week after the club owner referenced the two women in an opening set before Davidson was supposed to take the stage.

A source told PEOPLE that “Pete felt disrespected,” and in a series of Instagram Stories, the comedian addressed his fans directly: “Hey guys in Connecticut, I’m sorry that we had to leave the show before I got to go own.” Then he wrote: “The owner, Vinnie Brand, disrespected me and did something that I told him not to do,” adding that he “can’t perform under those circumstances.” He assured those who purchased tickets that he will host a free show for them in the future. “Sorry again. This is not your fault,” he wrote.

During his 40-minute set Monday night, Davidson poked fun at himself – at one point saying that he was recently at his mom’s friend’s birthday party “because that’s where my life is right now.”

And while he didn’t hold back on touchy subjects ranging from 9/11 to mental illness to rather explicit sexual do’s and don’ts, he did not mention Grande, to whom he was engaged, or Beckinsale, who he dated for nearly four months.

Wearing loose-fitting ripped blue jeans, a leopard-print hooded jacket over a white Marvel Iron Man T-shirt, black Converse sneakers, and a black Katz’s Delicatessen baseball cap, Davidson said he was happy to participate in the event, which raised more than $125,000 for My Brother’s Table, a charity that feeds the homeless and other needy people in Lynn, a Boston suburb. Mulaney’s grandmother — who was at Monday night’s performance along with other family members — volunteers for the organization.

During his performance, Mulaney called Davidson – who has been criticized in the past for some of his off-color jokes —“the funniest f***ing guy in the world,” and added that “some people are a little tight. I don’t know what to tell you.”