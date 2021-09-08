"I didn't want an intervention. I wanted to continue at that moment in time," the comedian told Seth Meyers

John Mulaney Says He Was 'So Mad' When He Walked in On His Intervention

John Mulaney is opening up about the road to recovery.

In December 2020, the 39-year-old comedian checked into rehab after relapsing, following a decades-long battle with addiction. Reflecting on the intervention that prefaced his treatment during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday, Mulaney said he realized what he walked into when he entered a room and saw Seth Meyers.

"When I opened the door, I knew right away there was an intervention, which, that's how bad of a drug problem I had, that when I opened the door and saw people and thought, 'This is probably an intervention,' " he told the host.

"And so you were the first person I saw as I walked through the doorway, where I knew this was an intervention," Mulaney continued. "So I'm like 'Going to dinner with a friend from college, going to dinner with friends and going to dinner with friends. God, what's Seth Meyers doing here? F---! F---!"

The Emmy Award winner admitted he was "so mad" once everything clicked.

"I didn't want an intervention. I wanted to continue at that moment in time," he recalled.

"That night, I was not great," Mulaney said. "And yet, as mad as I was, I looked around at the group and I was like, 'This is a good group.' It was like a 'We Are the World' of alternative comedians over the age of 40. And I was I mean like so many funny people, and then no one did bits the entire time."

"Yes, I think you know, the gravity of a situation when Fred Armisen is not doing a bit," Meyers joked.

"Fred was serious," Mulaney countered. "Do you know how off-putting that is? Fred was like, 'Hey, John, I'm really worried about where you're going.' "

Initially, the star said he attempted to diffuse the situation by coming clean.

"I remember walking in and going, 'Okay. Okay. I needed to be the smartest person in the room, even at the intervention.' So I remember saying to all of you, 'Before you all read your letter. I have a drug problem. And I need to help,' " he said. "Just to scoop, scoop you."

The group had hired a professional interventionist to assist in their efforts, but Meyers said Mulaney "very much wanted to let her know" he was ready to make a change.

"I recall a few times going 'I know what an intervention is.' And the worst part was, and I do regret this that I, two things, I kept doing," Mulaney said. "I kept insisting I was sober at the intervention. And then when I looked at everyone, I went, 'I'm sober now. I'm sober right now.' I wasn't, I remember when I kept going to the bathroom. And that was for drugs."

What's more, Mulaney revealed he was "two hours late" for the meeting after swinging by the Saturday Night Live studio before for a haircut

"I went to the eighth floor of 30 Rockefeller Center and I walked in and I said, 'Can I have a haircut?' And Betty's like, 'Oh, John, you're not hosting this week.' And I said, 'Can I have a haircut?' And you know, when a junkie comes into your office, and asks for a haircut, you're like, it'd be faster to give a haircut," he said. "So I got a haircut here at SNL and then I was like, okay, gotta go to dinner."

Initially, Meyers didn't believe his guest's story about his impromptu trip to 30 Rockefeller Center. So, he confirmed it himself.

"All of us who worked at Saturday Night Live were like, 'He's not getting a f------ haircut,'" the late night host recalled. "But you were, because then I called Saturday Night Live and I called and I asked, I asked someone, could you go check for me? Is John getting a haircut at Saturday Night Live?' "

"And then someone came back and said 'He is currently getting his hair cut at Saturday Night Live.' And I was like, 'I can't believe it. That son of a gun,' " Meyers said. "After all this and it was just nice to know that with everything you were going through and your substance issues, you still found that free haircut."

"I was the best-looking guy at the intervention. I'll tell you that much," Mulaney said with a laugh. "Yeah, I came in cocaine skinny with a brand-new haircut."

"You were the one who was being funny," Meyers told his friend. "And the rest of us, you know, we were not allowed to be funny."