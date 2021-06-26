See the first pictures of the couple after news of John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's budding relationship was first reported by PEOPLE last month

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Step Out for a Sweet Lunch Date in L.A.: 'They Were Having a Great Time,' Says Insider

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are going strong.

The star couple enjoyed a low-key, laughed-filled lunch date together Saturday afternoon at Rick's Drive In & Out in Los Angeles.

Kicking back at an outdoor table under sunny skies, Mulaney, 38, and Munn, 40, were all smiles as they chatted over their meal.

"They were having a great time during lunch, laughing and talking," an insider tells PEOPLE. "They were really enjoying each other's company."

The couple, whose budding relationship was first reported by PEOPLE last month, are enjoying the early days of summer.

"This is very new, they're taking it slowly," a source close to Mulaney told PEOPLE in early May.

John Mulaney, Olivia Munn John Mulaney; Olivia Munn | Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty; Karwai Tang/Getty

The celebrity duo first connected socially several years ago and remained friendly. In December, the actress sent the comedian well wishes after Mulaney entered rehab followed a sobriety relapse.

"Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," she tweeted at time.

Since completing a successful 60-day rehab stay in February, Mulaney has returned to the stage for well-received stand-up shows, titled "From Scratch". The comedian, whose split from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler was announced on May 10, is currently in L.A. for a run of sold out shows at the Troubadour.