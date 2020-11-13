John Mulaney Joins Late Night as Seth Meyers as Staff Writer

"I hope he stays for 100 years but I will settle for 'as long as John wants,'" showrunner Mike Shoemaker tweeted

Looks like John Mulaney has a new gig.

Mulaney has joined the Late Night with Seth Meyers team as a staff writer, showrunner Mike Shoemaker tweeted on Thursday.

"John Mulaney likes to work so this week he officially joined Late Night with @SethMeyers as a staff writer," Shoemaker said. "I hope he stays for 100 years but I will settle for 'as long as John wants.'"

This certainly won't be the first time Mulaney, 38, and Meyers, 46, have collaborated. The longtime friends worked together on Saturday Night Live for several years, with Meyers as a head writer and cast member and Mulaney as a sketch show writer.

The comedian joins fellow Late Night writers Alex Baze, Amber Ruffin, John Lutz, Sal Gentile, Karen Chee and Jenny Hagel, among others.

While Mulaney has yet to comment on the news, the comedian appeared on Late Night Thursday, where he discussed a theory that ghosts interfered with the 2020 presidential election.

"[John] McCain and [John] Lewis straight-up haunted this election," he said in the bit. "The suburban mom voting bloc was not the deciding factor in this election, but rather angry middle-class ghosts and ghouls who had maybe supported Trump in 2016, maybe did not, but at this point said, 'Look I'm a ghost. Boo. I can't take four more years of this.'"

Along with writing, Mulaney also has several stand-up comedy specials. His latest special, John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, was released on Netflix late last year.