Patton Oswalt, Kristen Johnson, Olivia Munn and More Stars Support John Mulaney as He Enters Rehab

Celebrities and fans alike are showering John Mulaney with support after the comedian checked into rehab.

The former Saturday Night Live writer, 38, is seeking treatment after relapsing following a struggle with addiction, PEOPLE confirmed on Monday.

Following the news, a number of stars — including Patton Oswalt, Ron Funches, Olivia Munn, Kristen Johnston and more — sent the comic well wishes on social media.

Oswalt tweeted Mulaney's Twitter handle alongside a series of heart emojis, while comedian Funches simply wrote, "Much love to @mulaney."

"Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," Munn added, including a heart and lightning bolt emoji.

Mom star Johnston — who has battled addiction herself and recently lost her younger sister, Julie, to the disease — also expressed her support for Mulaney and stressed the importance of asking for help.

"Never, ever be ashamed of being brave enough to ask for help," the actress wrote.

Sports television personality Katie Nolan acknowledged the "collective trauma" everyone is facing amid the pandemic and called Mulaney "courageous" for seeking help.

"Let the news of john mulaney be a reminder to us all that we are going through a collective trauma with this pandemic, and for many of us that's on top of struggles we were already having," Nolan wrote, adding, "Check on your people. Asking for help isn't cowardly, it's courageous."

Stand-up comedian Dan Telfer wished Mulaney "nothing but good cheer and support," praising him for being the "best at everything he does, including the slaying of personal demons."

"You are human and you got this," he added.

TV writer Marti Noxon (known for her work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer), who said she is "nearly 5 years clean," sent Mulaney "and his people so much love" before sharing her own advice about staying sober.

Many of Mulaney's fans also shared their love for the comedian on social media.

"I hope John Mulaney gets better. I want nothing but full health and happiness for him! (also no jokes about it, addiction is serious)," one user wrote.

Another fan added, "John mulaney has helped so many of us get through our lowest moments. I hope he knows we're all here for him in return #weloveyoujohnmulaney."

"Rooting for John Mulaney so hard. My all time fave," another user shared.

The comedian told Esquire in 2019 that he started drinking at the age of 13 before later abusing drugs. At 23, he finally quit cocaine and alcohol. He didn't use a recovery program, telling Esquire he was able to flip a switch. At the time of the interview, he said he had been sober since 2005.

"I drank for attention," he said. "I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."

He also opened up about his sobriety during his 2012 comedy special, New in Town.

"I don't drink," he said. "I used to drink, then I drank too much, and I had to stop. That surprises a lot of audiences because I don't look like someone who used to do anything."

"I quit drinking 'cause I used to drink too much, and then I would black out and I would 'ruin' parties, or so I'm told," he added. "When you do that enough — when you black out drinking and you do crazy things — you kind of become like Michael Jackson, like any story anyone says about you might be true, and even you don't know by the end."

Last month, Mulaney joined the Late Night with Seth Meyers team as a staff writer and has made regular appearances on the show in the weeks since.