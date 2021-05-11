Throughout their nearly seven-year marriage, John Mulaney has often spoke fondly about his now-estranged wife, Anna Marie Tendler.

On Monday, a rep for Mulaney, 38, confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Tendler, 35, have split after six years of marriage. In a statement to Page Six, which first reported the news, Mulaney's spokesperson said: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Months before their breakup was announced, Mulaney entered rehab in December after suffering a relapse from his longtime addiction battle. PEOPLE then confirmed in February that the former Saturday Night Live writer completed his 60-day program. He is currently continuing to work on his sobriety as an outpatient.

While Tendler is "heartbroken" about the couple's split, she is supporting Mulaney in his recovery journey.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," the artist, who married Mulaney in 2014, said in a statement to PEOPLE via her rep on Monday. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

Here's a look back at the pair's relationship and what Mulaney has said about Tendler throughout the years.

john-mulaney.jpg John Mulaney, Annamarie Tendler | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"She's the best ... She's my hero"

The comedian noted during his 2018 Netflix special, John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, how he's "allowed to make fun" of Tendler and that he even "asked her" permission to do so. Despite giving Mulaney her blessing, he said that Tendler requested: "'Just don't say that I'm a bitch and that you don't like me.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I would never say that, not even as a joke, that my wife is a bitch and I don't like her. That is not true," he said. "My wife is a bitch and I like her so much. She is a dynamite, 5-foot, Jewish bitch and she's the best. She and I have totally different styles."

Mulaney continued, "When my wife walks down the street, she does not give a s--- what anyone thinks of her in any situation. She's my hero. When I walk down the street, I need everybody, all day long, to like me so much. It's exhausting."

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Annamarie Tendler, John Mulaney | Credit: getty images

Mulaney joked about Tendler being "in love" with a celebrity — and it wasn't him

"My wife is in love with this Timothée Chalamet son of a bitch. He's, like, 21 years old," Mulaney said at the time. "It's a joke when she kids me about it, but it's not a joke. I'm 6 feet tall, that's like, a big deal to me. I don't know why it's a big deal but I like that I'm 6 feet tall."

He added, "We were coming back from dinner the other night, my wife walks past me, she goes, 'You know Timothée Chalamet's 6'1."' I just internalized it. The next day, I looked it up online and it said he was 5'11." So I leave the garage — my office is in the garage — and I go into the home where she is. I go into her office and I go, 'You know, he's 5'11."' She goes, 'What?' I go, 'The boy! He's not 6'1", he's 5'11."'

Their engagement

During his appearance on The Pete Holmes Show in 2013, Mulaney revealed that Pete Holmes is the reason that Tendler wasn't surprised when she was proposed to. Mulaney recalled Tendler saying, "'That day you said you were with Pete Holmes, you weren't. … He Instagrammed a photo of himself recording a podcast.'"

For the proposal, Mulaney drove up to Malibu with Tendler. "On the day that I took her, the beach was — I don't know how to phrase this — crawling with homeless people. … We started walking and part of me was like, 'Is this funny if I proposed here?'" he said on the show, noting that they ended up driving further down to a different beach in Malibu before he popped the question.

Debunking pregnancy rumors

The Big Mouth star spoke on Tendler's behalf via Twitter in April 2020, as he wrote: "Anna wants you to know that someone online asked if she was pregnant after seeing her in 'Pay Attention' and that's why she left social media. She has not looked back once. #SackLunchWatch."

Alongside a selfie of Tendler, he noted in a second tweet that she's "not on social media and loving it #sacklunchwatch."

John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I am lucky to be next to you"

Following their appearance at the premiere for Netflix's John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch in December 2019, Mulaney raved about being there with his "stunning femme fatale wife" via Instagram.

"Anna, I don't know how to pose in photos but I am lucky to be next to you," he continued. "And you're the only person I want to make laugh, truly."

That same month, he referred to Tendler and their dog, Petunia, as "two beauties" while sharing a candid Instagram shot of the pair.

Earlier that year, he posted an Instagram snap that featured him and Tendler posing together.