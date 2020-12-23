The comedian is seeking treatment after relapsing following a struggle with addiction, PEOPLE confirmed this week

John Mulaney Is 'Committed to Getting Better' After Checking Into Rehab: Source

John Mulaney is focused on bettering himself after checking into rehab.

"He is committed to getting better," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "He relies on the same small circle of friends he's had for 20 years."

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that the former Saturday Night Live writer, 38, is seeking treatment after relapsing following a struggle with addiction.

Following the news, a number of Mulaney's celebrity friends sent their well wishes to the comedian on social media.

Patton Oswalt tweeted Mulaney's Twitter handle alongside a series of heart emojis, while comedian Ron Funches wrote, "Much love to @mulaney."

"Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," Olivia Munn added.

Stand-up comedian Dan Telfer also wished Mulaney "nothing but good cheer and support," praising him for being the "best at everything he does, including the slaying of personal demons."

"You are human and you got this," he added.

Mulaney opened up to Esquire in 2019 about his history with addiction, saying he started drinking at the age of 13 before later abusing drugs.

At 23, he finally quit cocaine and alcohol without the help of a treatment program. At the time of the Esquire interview, he said he had been sober since 2005.

"I drank for attention," he said. "I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."