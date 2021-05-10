John Mulaney and Wife Annamarie Tendler Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Their split comes after the comedian entered rehab in December after relapsing following a decades-long battle with addiction

John Mulaney and his wife Annamarie Tendler are going their separate ways.

The pair have called it quits after six years of marriage, a rep for Mulaney confirms to PEOPLE.

"John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," his rep said in a statement to Page Six, which first reported the news.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said in a statement to PEOPLE via her rep. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

News of their split comes nearly five months after Mulaney, 38, checked into rehab in December, when he was seeking treatment after relapsing following a decades-long battle with addiction. In February, PEOPLE confirmed that Mulaney had completed his 60-day rehab stay and was continuing his sobriety work as an outpatient.

John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mulaney and Tendler tied the knot in New York in the summer of 2014 — four years after Tendler predicted that the stand-up comic would one day be her husband.

"July 5, 2014. On a beautiful and perfect day, I married a beautiful and perfect woman," Mulaney wrote on Instagram the day after their wedding. "I wish I could live it over and over again."

John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

On the couple's fourth anniversary, the comedian marked the day with an Instagram post, writing, "Happy 4th Anniversary @amtendler. And happy 8 year and 5 month anniversary to when you predicted it. Every time I see you it feels like when Leo saw Claire Danes through the aquarium."