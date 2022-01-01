John Mellencamp Treats RHOBH's Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp to Impromptu NYE Performance

The RHOBH stars rang in 2022 with the sweet melodies of Teddi's father — rock legend John Mellencamp — singing an acoustic rendition of "Jack & Diane"

Talk about ringing in the New Year!

John Mellencamp treated a few lucky Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars to an impromptu New Year's Eve performance!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a holiday getaway in Aspen, Colorado, RHOBH stars Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung Minkoff and former Beverly Hills Housewife Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, rang in 2022 with the sweet melodies of Teddi's father — rock legend John Mellencamp — singing an acoustic rendition of "Jack & Diane."

Teddi, 40, documented the intimate jam session on Instagram Friday with dad John, 70, serenading family and friends with his velvety vocals.

She captioned the clip: "So the Cougs asked @kylerichards18 what her favorite part of being on housewives was, she answered 'meeting your daughter.'"

The mom of four added, "He said he was so moved by that answer that he gave us a private performance. What a way to bring in 2022. #happynewyear @johnmellencamp."

"Wow 🤩 HNY!!!" wrote fellow RHOBH star Lisa Rinna, who didn't appear to be in attendance, followed by a slew of red heart emojis.

"Awesome HNY x," Real Housewives' Dorit Kemsley's husband Paul "PK" Kemsley wrote.

John Mellencamp Credit: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave/Instagram

Richards, 52, reshared the clip to her respective Instagram, prompting RHOBH costar Sutton Stracke to comment, "This is so sweet. HNY!"

Richards also treated followers to a cozy snap featuring herself, Kung Minkoff, 38, Teddi, and other girlfriends. Ashlee Simpson Ross, 37, also made a cameo.

"Bringing in the new year 🥂 🍾 Such a special night ❤️ #2022 Here we come!!" the Halloween Kills actress captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kung Minkoff also shared a clip of John's performance on Instagram captioning the post, "Thank you @kylerichards18 & @mumansky18 for opening up your home to us and starting 2022 with such warmth and joy. To top it off, we got to experience the most magical intimate session 🎸with @johnmellencamp. Happy New Year everyone! ♥️"

In September 2020, it was revealed that after three seasons, Teddi's contract for the hit reality show was not renewed, following reported backlash over her weight loss and accountability program All In by Teddi.

However, during an episode of the Teddi Tea Pod with Teddi Mellencamp podcast in May, pal Richards dished on her former costar making an appearance on season 11 and revealed that she was partially responsible for getting Teddi back on reality television.

"I mean, I had to drag you," Richards said in reference to Teddi's return to the franchise, which aired in 2021. "But you did it."

Teddi replied, "You'll have to see."

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Richards Hospitalized for Bee Stings While Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Suffers Vertigo Injuries

Richards then explained that it "took some convincing, but whatever."

"Lots of convincing," Teddi added. "But I was there. I don't know if I'm really allowed to say that, sorry!"

While Richards admitted that she "obviously" misses working with Teddi, she noted that they're "together all the time" regardless.