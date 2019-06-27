RHOBH Star Teddi Mellencamp Says Dad John Asked Her Not to Get Drunk on the Series Again

It hurts so good for John Mellencamp to watch his daughter, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, get drunk on national television.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed her famous father and his fiancée, Meg Ryan, are fans of the show – and that dad doesn’t always approve of her on-screen drinking.

Teddi, 37, joked on Watch What Happens Live that she got a special request from Mellencamp after she and her costars got drunk and did impressions of each other during a wine-tasting in Provence, France in a recent episode.

“He was like, ‘Can you just never do that again?’ And I was like, ‘I can’t make any promises,’” Teddi told host Andy Cohen Wednesday.

The reality star also said she finds Mellencamp, 67, and Ryan’s devotion to the show “torturous.”

“It’s torturous. They like, send me text messages every Tuesday, ‘We’re ready!’” she said. “And I’m like, ‘Don’t watch tonight, please!’”

Teddi referenced the “Jack and Diane” singer during the Provence episode, joking that her walk is “just like my dad’s” after costar Kyle Richards imitated it.

The star also wrote a blog for Bravo after the episode aired, ‘fessing up to her inebriated state and admitting it was the episode she’s “been dreading all season,” as she wasn’t quite sure what happened.

“My command of the English language apparently doesn’t get any better when I’m plied with rosé as I request we do ‘interpretations’ of each other,” she joked. “By the time we’re at dinner I’m three sheets, four duvets, and 10 pillowcases to the wind. That is not an excuse for any behavior, just the truth.”

Teddi was born to the Grammy-winning singer and his second wife, Victoria Granucci.

She paid tribute to her famous dad on Father’s Day earlier this month with an Instagram photo that featured the pair embracing on the cover of his 1989 album Big Daddy.

“Happy Father’s Day dad. I only got this album cover bc @justicemellencamp was crying but we nailed it in the clutch,” she wrote. “Love you. Thank you for being my advice giver, a truth teller and a best friend. I could have gone without inheriting your walk but oh well… Love you.”