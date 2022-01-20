Mayer previously helped retrieve his longtime friend Bob Saget's car from LAX after the Full House actor died earlier this month

John Mayer Paid for Private Plane to Fly Bob Saget's Body to California After His Death in Florida

John Mayer arranged and paid for a private plane to transport close friend Bob Saget's body home to California following the actor and comedian's death in Florida last week, PEOPLE confirms.

Saget, 65, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on the afternoon of Jan. 9 following a performance in Jacksonville, Florida, the previous night.

Mayer, 44, previously helped retrieve Saget's car from LAX on Jan. 12 with comedian Jeff Ross, another of the Full House actor's close pals.

"Bob's friends are there 24/7 for [wife] Kelly [Rizzo] and his family," a source tells PEOPLE.

Showbiz 411 was first to report Mayer's generosity.

The pair went live on Mayer's Instagram Wednesday while they were driving on the freeway after picking up Saget's car, which the late actor had parked at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) prior to his flight to Florida.

"I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life," said the musician, who was behind the wheel.

"Everyone is so aware how universal Bob's love for people was," Mayer continued, before tearing up. "The thing that just keeps coming up when people say they're sorry is just, 'I loved that guy.' "

On Tuesday, Mayer posted images to Instagram of a new hoodie sweatshirt bearing Saget's name along with a floral motif, with the back showing the logo for the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

In the caption, the "New Light" singer explained that the sweatshirt is being sold to raise money for the research foundation — a cause that was deeply important to Saget after his sister Gay died of the disease in 1996.

"Bob Saget worked tirelessly to raise awareness and money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was so close to his heart," Mayer wrote.

"That's why I asked @deansnuts and @littlepatterns to help design this hoodie to keep both his memory and the enduring fight for a cure alive. It's available now. All proceeds go to @srfcure, link is in bio."