John Mayer Tearfully Remembers Bob Saget as He and Jeff Ross Retrieve Late Actor's Car from LAX

"Bob's effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people," said John Mayer

John Mayer and Jeff Ross are finding comfort in sharing memories of their late friend, Bob Saget.

The pair went live on Mayer's Instagram Wednesday while they were driving on the freeway after picking up Saget's car, which the late actor had parked at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) prior to his flight to Florida.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday, following his stand-up comedy performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, outside of Jacksonville, on Saturday night. The beloved comedian was 65.

During his drive on Wednesday, Mayer, 44, spoke about Saget and the kindness he demonstrated with every person he met.

"I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life," said the singer, who was behind the wheel.

"Everyone is so aware how universal Bob's love for people was," he continued, before tearing up. "The thing that just keeps coming up when people say they're sorry is just, 'I loved that guy.' "

Referencing Saget's difficult past — the Full House actor lost several family members throughout his life, including his older sister Gay after her battle with scleroderma in 1996 — Mayer said: "He had every excuse under the sun to be cynical, to be upset, to be distrusting."

Mayer added, "He had every reason to be the guy in the back of the bar bitter. [But] he laughed and he spread joy and his protest against the cruelty of these things was that he was going to smile, and spread love, and be childlike, and be innocent, and be loving."

Ross also spoke highly of his late friend, saying, "[Bob] really did take care about everybody... If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at three in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy."

Ross continued, "He knew how to handle success and help people stay successful. He always gave me great advice. ... I'd say Bob, 'What do I do? I feel guilty. I'm getting pressured to do this or that.' He'd say, 'Do what's good for you.' And he really understood how to preserve himself and take care of himself and take care of others."

Elsewhere, Mayer, who teared up multiple times during the drive, shared moving words about Saget.

"You know how effusive you have to be, in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another: 'He loved you so much'? Everyone is held into place by Bob's insistence on telling everyone how much he loved everyone," he said. "Bob's effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people because all we have is the pain of his going. We don't have to worry about the accounting. The affairs are in order in terms of wondering, or not having to wonder, how Bob felt about us."

Ross added, "He loved making people happy. It didn't matter who you were, your status ... he somehow took his TV family and made them his real family, which is unheard of. There's going to be something missing for a long time."

Midway through the ride, Ross and Mayer reiterated to viewers on the Live discussion why they were together — and what had occurred when they arrived at LAX searching for Saget's Prius.

"As John just said, we're bringing this cowboy steed back to the camp. This is his car, we went to LAX... We went to four floors, looking for it, trying to figure out where he parked and of course, he parked right by the entrance. He's Bob Saget, he's got rockstar parking," Ross said. "Bob had his Lexus for going to restaurants and then this junky Prius ... it took a bit, but we got it out of LAX."

"This is the only time in my life I've been honored to help out a friend at LAX," Mayer joked, adding that Saget's parking ticket turned out to be $250. "The parking company was, let's just say unreceptive, to the idea that we were helping out a friend who's no longer with us."

"They were like, 'If this is [John] Stamos' car we will,' " joked Ross.

Before ending their live talk, Mayer and Ross left viewers with some final words about their late friend.

"I have to say we are just a couple of stars in the galaxy of Bob Saget's loved ones," Mayer said. "This doesn't even begin to account for a giant tapestry of stories ... this guy replicated direct, connect love with everyone."

"Everybody has a spiritual connection with Bob. He made me laugh. He made me feel like I belong... Bob never asked anything of anyone, except the scleroderma benefit every year. So if there is a message to any of this, follow the Scleroderma Research Foundation," Ross shared.

"If you have it in your heart, if you have a few extra shekels in your pocket. It's definitely a worthy cause," he added. "What can we say other than 'We love you, Bob.' Long live, King Saget."

Their touching tribute comes after the pair mourned Saget in their own respective messages on social media earlier this week.

Mayer first honored the late actor with an emotional tribute on Instagram Monday before sharing a lengthier post the following day. "I've met many people in my life, but when Bob crossed my path, I just held onto him, and I wasn't letting go," the singer-songwriter wrote, in part.

Ross also posted his own Instagram tribute for Saget alongside a carousel of photos of them with some of their famous friends.