See John Mayer Embrace His Inner Donkey While Crooning About Margaritas in His 'Impractical Jokers' Debut

John Mayer is officially among the ranks of the Impractical Jokers!

PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday night's episode of the shenanigans-filled series as Mayer, 45, joins in on some absurdly hilarious hijinks with prank masters James "Murr" Murray, Sal Vulcano and Brian "Q" Quinn.

In the clip, Q has to convince unsuspecting stranger Sage to pretend to be the Senior Vice President for fake company Donkey Dan's Margarita Blenders, which is about to have its first meeting with Mayer and a group of wealthy investors.

The only catch? Mayer loves the company so much, he wants to write a jingle but Q's fake company can't afford it. Now, Sage has to let Mayer down by denying him the chance to write the song.

John Mayer on Impractical Jokers. Warner Bros

Q begins the prank by thanking the group of investors and Mayer for coming.

An excited Mayer tells him, "When we did that party, I had that idea for that song from the very beginning. I told you I wouldn't even let you hear a bar of it until I got into a room with you!"

Mayer then begins playing his guitar as he sings, "Fist fights and fender benders, Donkey Dan's Margarita Blenders." At the end of his tune, Mayer lets out a loud noise, meant to imitate a donkey call.

The group erupts into applause but Sage is not impressed. "OK, no... we're sticking to the program," she tells him.

John Mayer on Impractical Jokers. Warner Bros

Mayer attempts to convince her by singing the tune again. As the group joins in with him, Mayer vows to Sage, "I promise you if I never played it again, you'll be singing it when you took your shoes off tonight."

Sage shuts him down, saying, "Well, we're not trying to do fist fights and driving drunk and stuff."

As this is going on, Sal and Murr are in the control room, hysterically laughing as they watch on. "She is holding firm!" Sal notes of Sage's reaction.

Back in the investor room, Q tries to make the situation work by offering the group a chance to "workshop the lyrics a little bit, make it a little bit more fun."

Mayer agrees to the idea and begins singing, "Long nights and mortgage lenders, Donkey Dan's Margarita Blenders." But Sage cuts him off and asks, "What about females? What about women?"

John Mayer on Impractical Jokers. Warner Bros

The "Gravity" singer doesn't miss a beat. "Females and fender benders, Donkey Dan's Margarita Blenders," he sings before letting out another donkey call.

"What now, Sage?" he then asks in an irritated tone, as Sal and Murr break into laughter and guide the fake investors on what to say next.

"How about like, date night, friend mingle...," Sage asks.

In the final moment of the clip, the fake investor follows Sal's guidance and asks Sage, "How many f---ing songs do you want?"

Sage appears taken aback at the comment and laughs as Q tries to hold back his own laughter.

John Mayer on Impractical Jokers. Warner Bros

Impractical Jokers is currently in its 10th season. The popular hidden camera comedy series has already featured guest appearances from Bret Michaels, Post Malone and Anthony Davis this season, with Mayer becoming the latest celebrity to join the The Tenderloins in their hijinks.

"Joined by John Mayer, the Jokers must convince unsuspecting temps to accompany them to a business dinner," reads a logline for the upcoming episode. "Afterwards, the losing Joker has to face the wrath of angry Mayer fans in a humiliating punishment."

The trio of jokers are also embarking on a nationwide tour beginning on March 9 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, that runs through July 29.

Impractical Jokers airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on truTV and TBS.