John Mayer Honors Longtime Friend Bob Saget: 'I'm Taking You with Me Forever'

Bob Saget previously described John Mayer as one of his "dearest friends on this Earth"

John Mayer is remembering Bob Saget with love.

On Instagram Monday, the 44-year-old singer-songwriter honored the late actor with an emotional tribute following his sudden death at age 65.

"I love you, Bob. I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams," Mayer wrote alongside a blank, white square.

"I will tell my kids about you. I'm taking you with me forever," he continued. "I love you, Bob."

Bob Saget and John Mayer Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In a May 2020 episode of his podcast Bob Saget's Here For You, the Full House alum celebrated Mayer (the episode's guest) as one of his "dearest friends on this Earth." The stars had been friends for years, per E! Online, from grabbing dinner in Los Angeles together to teaming up for charity events.

Bob Saget and John Mayer Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday night.

The Philadelphia-born actor was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House in the '80s and '90s. His other notable credits included the reboot Fuller House, How I Met Your Mother, and America's Funniest Home Videos, as well as his many years doing stand-up.

His family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement Sunday.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," reads the statement. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."