John Mayer, Dave Chappelle and More Stars Host 'Punk Rock Shiva' for Bob Saget After His Death
Bob Saget's famous friends are continuing to keep his memory alive following his sudden passing earlier this month.
John Mayer, Dave Chappelle, Seth Green, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock and Jeff Ross came together to host a "punk rock Shiva" for the late star at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles over the weekend. This marked the second event of this caliber, which was previously hosted on Jan. 16.
Ross, 56, shared photos from the original event on Instagram Sunday, including several candid shots of the stars on stage together. The stand-up comedian's post also featured photos of some of the star-studded guests that attended, including Saget's former Full House costars John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin. Two of his daughters, Aubrey and Lara, also made an appearance.
"After Bob's fancy funeral we threw him a small impromptu punk rock shiva upstairs at the @thecomedystore. We laughed and cried for four hours," Ross wrote. "Tonight we are doing it again in the Main Room for his friends and family."
Concluding the post, Ross asked for fans to "please donate" to the Scleroderma Research Foundation to help combat the "terrible disease," which Saget's older sister Gay died from in 1996. After her death, Saget became a big supporter of the charity.
"Finding a cure is a mission that meant a lot to Bob personally," added Ross.
One day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville, Florida, Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. He was 65.
Saget's family later confirmed the news of his passing, saying he was "everything" to them. The former America's Funniest Home Videos host, who was also survived by wife Kelly Rizzo, was laid to rest on Jan. 14.
Ahead of his funeral service, Ross revealed some of those who were closest to Saget gathered together to mourn him.
"I spent yesterday in Bob's kitchen crying, eating and even laughing with his awesome wife Kelly, a few of our close pals and Bob's wonderful castmates," Ross recently wrote on Instagram. "Yes it was a full house but it still felt very very empty without our star."
Ross and Mayer, 44, later drove to pick up Saget's car from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which he had parked there before traveling to Florida. Additionally, PEOPLE confirmed that the "New Light" singer paid for a private plane to bring Saget's body home to California.
Saget's autopsy was completed on Jan. 10. The report indicated that "there is no evidence of drug use or foul play" but "the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation."
It could take up to 10-12 weeks to complete the examination period.