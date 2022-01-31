John Mayer, Dave Chappelle and More Stars Host 'Punk Rock Shiva' for Bob Saget After His Death

Stars including John Mayer, Dave Chappelle and Jeff Ross came together over the weekend to host a "punk rock Shiva" for late actor Bob Saget at The Comedy Store in L.A.

Bob Saget's famous friends are continuing to keep his memory alive following his sudden passing earlier this month.

"After Bob's fancy funeral we threw him a small impromptu punk rock shiva upstairs at the @thecomedystore. We laughed and cried for four hours," Ross wrote. "Tonight we are doing it again in the Main Room for his friends and family."

"Finding a cure is a mission that meant a lot to Bob personally," added Ross.

One day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville, Florida, Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. He was 65.

Ahead of his funeral service, Ross revealed some of those who were closest to Saget gathered together to mourn him.

"I spent yesterday in Bob's kitchen crying, eating and even laughing with his awesome wife Kelly, a few of our close pals and Bob's wonderful castmates," Ross recently wrote on Instagram. "Yes it was a full house but it still felt very very empty without our star."

Ross and Mayer, 44, later drove to pick up Saget's car from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which he had parked there before traveling to Florida. Additionally, PEOPLE confirmed that the "New Light" singer paid for a private plane to bring Saget's body home to California.

Saget's autopsy was completed on Jan. 10. The report indicated that "there is no evidence of drug use or foul play" but "the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation."