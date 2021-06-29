John Lithgow Reprising His Original Role for Dexter Revival: Report

News of the upcoming Dexter revival dropped in October, about seven years after the Showtime series originally wrapped

John Lithgow will be making an appearance in the upcoming Dexter revival, Deadline reports.

Lithgow, 75, played Arthur Mitchell (a.k.a. The Trinity Killer) on the original series, which premiered in 2006 and ran for eight seasons before ending in 2013. His character was brutally murdered by Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan during the season 4 finale, begging the question of how Lithgow's cameo will be introduced.

According to Deadline, Lithgow will make a "short but decisive appearance" and is expected to only film for about a day or so, likely beginning within the next week.

Back in October, Showtime announced that the network would be reviving Dexter for a 10-episode limited series that will "once again bring together" original star Hall, 50, and showrunner Clyde Phillips.

In April, the network released the first official teaser for the series' forthcoming revival.

Sharing a 10-second-long clip on social media, the first look sees an ax resting in a tree stump as a fire burns in the background, while a voiceover from Hall's murderous character states, "There really is nothing like getting back to nature. My nature."

There is no set premiere date, but the Dexter revival was initially reported to begin production in early 2021 "with a tentative premiere date in the fall of 2021," according to Showtime.

Of the show's return, Showtime Networks' president of entertainment Gary Levine said: "Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago."

Levine explained that Showtime would only revisit "this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series."