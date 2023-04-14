Entertainment TV John Leguizamo Recalls Visiting Childhood Neighborhood in Queens: 'Reminds Me of How Far I've Come' The actor says it was "so great to be surrounded" by Latinx writers and crew on his new show By Staff Author Published on April 14, 2023 10:58 AM Share Tweet Pin Email John Leguizamo traveled across the country to celebrate Latino communities for his new MSNBC series, "Leguizamo Does America." He tells us about the people who surprised him most, the best Latin dishes he got to eat, and much more! Watch "PEOPLE in 10" with host Makho Ndlovu, streaming every Thursday at 10am ET/ 7 a.m. PT on People.com and YouTube.