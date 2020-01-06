John Legend Will Appear on Season 4 of This Is Us — and Chrissy Teigen Is Confused About His Role

John Legend is heading to This Is Us!

The 41-year-old singer will appear on the fourth season of the hit NBC series, according to a promo that aired during the 2020 Golden Globes broadcast on Monday night.

While the commercial preview did not reveal details of Legend’s role on the show, it appears the musician will guest star as himself after the ad featured a brief shot of him playing the piano in a tailored suit.

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, tweeted about the surprise appearance after the promo had aired. When a fan asked Teigen, 34, about her husband’s role, the model replied, “I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? his song or himself?”

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED: This Is Us Creator Dan Fogelman Teases What’s to Come for Each Character in the Rest of Season 4

This Is Us co-creator Dan Fogelman previously teased about fresh faces joining show, saying during a fan event in August, “I would say that there’s a lot of secret new cast members who are going to be a big deal, coming up.”

The series has already recruited Sylvester Stallone, Ron Howard and M. Night Shyamalan to play themselves, while Omar Epps, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Asante Blackk, Tim Matheson and Timothy Omundson have taken on roles for the fourth season.

In November, Fogelman, 43, told PEOPLE that the second half of the fourth season will dive deeper into Mandy Moore‘s Rebecca character after it was foreshadowed that she’ll struggle with memory loss.

“We’re at the early, early stages of something going on. Beyond all of the concern for the character herself, it would be correct to have concern for the entire family right now. We’ve been born with this family, in terms of how they started as children with what place Rebecca holds for them,” he said, adding that Rebecca’s shift in her mental well-being has “always been part of the series’ plan” while calling This Is Us a show that “plays in time and memory so this was always part of the plan of where we were going to go.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mandy Moore Reveals Surprising Facts About Her ‘This Is Us’ Cast Mate

“It’s always been part of our plan where this storyline will go but what can’t be part of your plan was how extraordinary Mandy was going to be in all of this,” he continued. “It’s not spoken about how extraordinary she is doing on this show right now, which is playing multiple versions and timelines of the same character so seamlessly that your heart is breaking for [Rebecca] on-screen. I’m very excited for people to see what comes next and what she’s doing as an actor.”

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.