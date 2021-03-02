The pandemic-related song is set to the tune of "Belle," the opening song from Disney's Beauty and the Beast

John Legend and Jimmy Fallon Perform Hilarious 'It's March Again' Parody Song: 'It's Been a Year'

John Legend and Jimmy Fallon cannot believe it's March again.

On Monday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon, 46, and Legend, 42, marked the first day of the new month by singing about a full year of quarantine amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Set to the tune of "Belle," the opening song from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the late-night host first reminisces about life in quarantine, including moving from one side of the couch to the other and learning different TikTok dances.

Fallon is then joined by Legend midway through the song, who croons, "Oh, isn't this amazing? / Wasn't it just March 2020? / I've forgotten what time means / And I haven't waxed my chest since quarantine week three."

The tune comes to a close with Fallon and The Voice coach singing in unison: "52 weeks and 53 Zoom weddings / 600 laps around my den / Plus a million shanty songs and a Quibi come and gone / No I can't believe it's been a year / It really has been quite a year / I can't believe it's really March again!"

Image zoom Credit: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

The new collaboration between Fallon and Legend marks the latest relatable tune crafted by the Tonight Show host amid the pandemic.

Back in March 2020, Fallon taught his two daughters — Winnie Rose, 7, and Frances Cole, 6 — to wash their hands with a song at the beginning of the pandemic, titled "Wash Your Hands," before he released a song titled "Starting to Crack" later in April.

That same month, the Saturday Night Live veteran also performed a duet with Adam Sandler, where the duo advised viewers to avoid visiting older individuals. The song was titled "Don't Touch Grandma."

In July, Fallon performed another pandemic-themed song, this time to the tune of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" — instead titled, "It's Starting To Look A Bit Like Normal" — when he made his return to the Tonight Show set that month.