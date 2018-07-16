Audition Tape? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Hilariously Star in Their Own Below Deck Intro Video

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are setting sail.

Just days after Legend scored Emmy nominations that could lead him to becoming an EGOT, the parents of two took to the high seas in homage to the Bravo series Below Deck.

The couple and their pals made waves in nautical outfits and put together their own take on The Love Boat’s opening sequence, mixed with Easter eggs from the reality series.

Teigen ran a tight ship as the chief stew, while Legend played the captain in the clip, which the mom of two captioned, “BELOW DECK :: MALIBU.” Pal and hairstylist Jen Atkin poked fun at Below Deck‘s Kasey as a vomiting 3rd stewardess, while her husband Mike Rosenthal was bosun.

BELOW DECK :: MALIBU pic.twitter.com/jgs49KIL8H — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 16, 2018

Legend provided the backing vocals, as his smooth tones crooned the lyrics of The Love Boat‘s theme alongside the humorous remake.

Chrissy Teigen Twitter

Teigen summarized the hilarious clip on Twitter, writing, “by far the dumbest thing we have ever done,” to which Atkin replied, “Ughhh nope we’ve done dumber.”

by far the dumbest thing we have ever done — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 16, 2018

Ughhh nope we’ve done dumber https://t.co/JAn3fJObIX — Jen Atkin Hair (@jenatkinhair) July 16, 2018

Teigen is a longtime fan of Below Deck.

Last year, she shared on Snapchat that her vacation fashion was inspired by the stars of the show’s yacht style.

Earlier this month, she posted a picture alongside Below Deck Mediterranean’s Hannah Ferrier and tweeted, “I just saw Hannah from Below Deck let me tell you, I am shaking.”

Added Teigen of the moment, “I so rarely ask people for photos. Thank you @hannahferrier.”

Teigen and Legend scored approval from Ferrier for the homage, with the reality star tweeting, “This is amazing. But it would be better if I was there.”