John Legend Celebrates Valentine's Day with Real Love Stories in New Animated Facebook Series

John Legend is warming the hearts of his fans once again — this time, with a message of love.

On Friday, PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive announced that his new animated Facebook series Dear John: Legendary Love Letters will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 9. And PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the trailer!

“Love is universal. Love is ever-evolving, but it’s also a constant,” the 41-year-old superstar says. “It’s the thread that weaves through the world and connects us all.”

“To celebrate this Valentine’s Day, we reached out and asked for stories of love and family and friendship and we got letters from all around the globe telling tales full of heart and hope and inspiration and hilarity and we wanted to spread all of that love to you,” Legend says. “Thank you for your stories. Thank you for sharing with us. I’m gonna read a few to the world in a little series we call, Dear John.“

Image zoom John Legend in Dear John: Legendary Love Letters courtesy John Legend

RELATED: John Legend Says Blending Interracial Family with Chrissy Teigen ‘Has Been a Blessing’

The vocalist — who gained EGOT status by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award — will be sharing his fans’ one-of-a-kind love stories from across the globe.

One couple will detail how their love brought them together from countries apart, while one woman celebrates her parents and their 50 years of everlasting marriage.

Each episode will take a new dive into exploring the many layers of love and the ways in which we share it. Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, 34, are an example of lasting love. The happy couple, who officially tied the knot on Sept. 14, 2013, are parents to daughter Luna Simone, 3½, and Miles Theodore, 20 months.

Last month, the “Conversations in the Dark” singer opened up to PEOPLE about the joys that he has personally experienced in his own life while raising his children with his wife.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Charley Gallay/Getty

RELATED: John Legend Reflects on Facing Discrimination — and What It’s Like Being in an Interracial Marriage

“It has been a blessing,” Legend told PEOPLE of combining the pair’s multicultural backgrounds. “I feel like we learn from each other. We have different experiences. We laugh at each other. The food has been better because we’re able to merge our taste and our different upbringings and what we grew up eating. We learn from each other and we love the things that are different about each other. That’s been actually fun for us.”

Legend also revealed his hopes for his children, Luna and Miles, as they become adults.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

“I don’t know what they’ll feel like when they’re 18 and 21 but it seems like we’re growing towards a culture that values the fact that people have interesting backgrounds,” Legend told PEOPLE. “They’ll benefit from the fact that they have black grandparents, and a Thai grandparent and a white grandparent.”

The dad of two added, “It’ll be interesting for them because they’ll have a lot of different experiences they can draw from and learn from. We’re growing towards a society that respects and values it and doesn’t look down on it all.”