John Krasinski Would 'Love' to Be Part of an Office Reunion, Says Show Was 'Everything to Me'

John Krasinski is ready to head back to Scranton!

While reflecting on his career-launching show, The Office, the 40-year-old actor revealed to Esquire that he is all for getting the Dunder Mifflin gang back together for a reunion.

“The Office was absolutely everything to me,” said the actor, who starred as Jim Halpert on the NBC comedy. “I mean it is my beginning and my end.”

“I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim,” he continued. “That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had.”

Image zoom MJ Photos/Shutterstock

The actor — who is currently in the midst of directing his thriller A Quiet Place Part II — added that he would love to revisit the beloved show with his costars.

“In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career,” he said. “So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

Image zoom Justin Lubin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The cast has remained close over the years — just last month Krasinski and Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the mockumentary-style comedy, reunited in New York City.

“‪Lovely to spend some time with this gentleman today,” Krasinski captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram.

Their costar Angela Kinsey (who played Baumgartner’s fellow accountant Angela Martin on the show) dropped a red heart emoji in the comment, and even The Office‘s official Twitter account got in on the fun, responding to the photo with an emotional GIF of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) along with the comment, “We absolutely love to see it.”

Baumgartner, 47, also posted about the get-together, sharing a throwback photo of himself, Krasinski and Jenna Fischer (who played receptionist Pam Beesly, later Halpert) at the show’s wrap party in 2013.

“So fun running into @johnkrasinski today,” he began in the caption. “Here’s an old picture of him and I and @msjennafischer at @backyardalehouse back during The Office Wrap Party in Scranton. Such fond memories.”

An adaptation of the BBC series of the same name, The Office ran for nine seasons on NBC, from 2005 to 2013. The ensemble comedy also starred Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Leslie David Baker, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, Paul Lieberstein, Creed Bratton, Ellie Kemper and Craig Robinson, among others.

While a full-on Office reboot isn’t currently in the cards, Kemper expressed her excitement over the possibility of a reunion episode last year as well, and Lieberstein told The Daily Beast in late 2018, “I think a one-off special would be the way to go. Some event that brings everyone back together.”