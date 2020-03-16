John Krasinski Won't Say What He Wrote Jenna Fisher in Office Teapot Note: 'That's Just for Her'

John Krasinski sure knows how to keep a secret.

During an appearance on to Live with Kelly and Ryan that aired on Monday, the actor was pressed but remained tight-lipped about one of The Office‘s greatest mysteries: what his character Jim wrote to Pam (Jenna Fischer) in that famous teapot note.

Office viewers will remember the item from the “Christmas Party” episode in season 2. Jim had placed the note in a teapot he got for Pam for Christmas, but he stole it back before she ever found it. Pam finally got to read his words in the show’s penultimate episode in season 9, though the camera never showed what it said.

In the seven years since, fans been clamoring to know what was on that piece of paper — but Krasinski isn’t spilling the tea.

As he explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan, he had actually written Fisher some personal words meant for her, not for her character, Pam.

“I just wrote it and she read it the first time on camera. So it was a really personal thing just for her,” he said. “That’s just for her.”

While he didn’t give anything away, Krasinski did admit that he knew his secrecy would be a frustrating outcome for Office viewers, joking, “Everyone’s like ‘Awwww, seriously though, what did it say? WHAT DID IT SAY!”

RELATED: Hilarious The Office Cold Open Was a Total Accident: ‘We Were All Completely Shocked’

Image zoom Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski NBC

RELATED: Jenna Fischer Opens Up About John Krasinski’s Teapot Note to Pam on The Office: ‘It Was Perfect’

Just last month, Fisher spoke out about the teapot note on the Office Ladies podcast she hosts with former costar Angela Kinsey.

“From the time that Jim stole the note, it drove people crazy,” Fischer, 45, recalled. “They always wanted to know what had been written in the note. Would Pam ever get the note? For years and years. Will he ever give her the note? Around the time of the wedding, people wanted him to give it to her as a wedding gift.”

She revealed that it was Office creator Greg Daniels who came up with the idea for Krasinski to write the message himself.

“I believe Greg suggested to John that he write a personal message from himself to me just saying what our time together on The Office meant to him,” Fischer said, recounting how emotional the entire cast was at the time because they were wrapping up the beloved sitcom.

Image zoom Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU

RELATED: Jenna Fischer Reveals the Awkward Compliment Fans of The Office Give Her

Like Krasinski, Fischer wouldn’t say what the note said, but she did reveal that it served as Krasinski’s goodbye to her, noting a similarity to the scene in which Pam bids farewell to Steve Carrell’s Michael Scott in season 7.

“So I’m on camera, and I open up this note that John’s written me, and I just start crying, I just start bawling,” Fischer said. “The first take was probably not usable. It was the sweetest note. And you know on camera, Pam says, ‘I’ll never say what it said,’ but just know it was perfect. Well, I’ll never say what John wrote, but I will say, just know it was perfect.”

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings)