If you’ve been dying to know what’s become of the adorkable meme machine Jim Halpert since The Office came to an end in 2013, well, you’re in good company.

John Krasinski himself has been dying to know what became of his on-screen alter ego in the hit NBC sitcom — it ran on the network from 2005-13 — which means he’s also quite keen on the idea of an Office reunion that might give fans (and himself) some closure about the character’s future.

Vivian Zink/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

In a cover interview with Variety, promoting his new small screen series Jack Ryan, Krasinski gave the proverbial thumbs up to the idea of returning to the Dunder Mifflin crew — or at least, to his new team at “Athleap” and Pam — to catch up.

“I need the incredible writers of our show to tell me what he’s doing because I’m kind of worried about him,” he told the outlet. “He had a whole lot of hopes and dreams, he had a lot of zany ideas, and then he went to Austin to live his life and I feel like the dreams are still in his head so let’s see what he’s doing now.”

Of course, it’s not the first time Krasinski has shown an interest in returning to the role that made him a household name.

Earlier this year, while doing the talk show circuit rounds in support of his directorial debut, A Quiet Place, Krasinski told Ellen DeGeneres that he would be open to revisit the role, amid rumors that the Peacock Network was looking to revive the comedy series. “Oh my God, are you kidding?” he said of the hypothetical opportunity. “I’d love to get that gang back together.”

No word yet on whether NBC has made any progress on revisiting its Scranton-based paper company, but it sounds like this fan-favorite is in (air high fives for everyone!).

Unfortunately, at least one show alum is not so hot on the idea; per TV Line, which first reported the network’s revival effort, Steve Carell has no interest in reprising his role as Michael Scott, after leaving the series in its seventh season.