John Krasinski-Led Series 'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Sets Premiere Date for Fourth and Final Season

Season 4 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan premieres on Amazon Prime Video this summer, marking the end of John Krasinski's star turn as the title character

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on May 9, 2023 10:56 AM
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3
Photo: Amazon Prime Video

John Krasinski is gearing up for his final mission as Jack Ryan.

Amazon Prime Video announced the premiere date for the fourth and final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Tuesday. The Krasinski-led series will return to the streamer on June 30, and will conclude on July 14 with what is being described as an "epic series finale."

"Alright, here we go!" Krasinski, 43, shared on Instagram Tuesday. "Jack Ryan the final season begins June 30! On @PrimeVideo."

In season 4, the title character will embark on "his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic," according to a release.

"As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country," the description continued. "As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero's belief in the system he has always fought to protect."

The A Quiet Place actor stars alongside Wendell Pierce (James Greer), Michael Kelly (Mike November) and Betty Gabriel (Elizabeth Wright). Abbie Cornish is returning as Cathy Mueller, and Michael Peña (Domingo Chavez) and Louis Ozawa (Chao Fah) are joining the series for its final run of episodes.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Amazon Prime Video

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, premiered on Prime Video in August 2018. The character was initially created by late author Tom Clancy.

The thriller's third season, premiering in 2021, was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that, Krasinski told Parade that they "wanted to make it something that was big and really exciting for the fans to come back to so it was something worth waiting for."

Amazon Prime Video renewed the series for a fourth and final season ahead of its season 3 premiere, but it was later confirmed to be its last. Krasinski, in turn, revealed that working alongside Pierce, 59, and Kelly, 53, will be what he misses most about the show.

"All of the times that we have off camera are as exciting to me as what you get to see on camera. Shooting the show was thrilling, getting to work with them as actors," he previously told CinemaBlend. "But the time that we had together off camera, and still continue to … It's very rare that you end a job and, you usually have acquaintances at work. You never have lifelong friends."

The Office alum added, "I'm lucky to count these two as my lifelong friends. It's the thing I'll miss the most, but it's also the thing that I'm most proud of that I have going forward."

Season 4 of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan premieres June 30 on Amazon Prime Video, where the show's first three seasons are available to stream now.

