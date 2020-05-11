John Krasinski and The Office Cast Reunite to Recreate Show's Wedding Dance for Fan's Virtual Nuptial

Emma Stone and Zac Brown also made guest appearances during the latest Some Good News episode

John Krasinski and Steve Carell virtually reunited again -- this time with more The Office costars!

The cast reunited to surprise a newly married couple Susan and John, who held their wedding virtually with Krasinski, 40, serving as the officiant. "Perhaps my favorite love story of the week was a couple down in Maryland, whose wedding proposal was oddly familiar," Krasinski said as he replayed the couple's The Office-inspired proposal.

"Just like Jim, he couldn't wait any longer," the bride said of their proposal.

Then, Krasinski invited their families to join them via Zoom. "But we have someone else in mind," Krasinski said after surprising the couple with their best man and maid of honor. The actor nominated himself to also be the honorary best man and introduced Jenna Fischer as the honorary maid of honor.

Country star Zac Brown performed a special song during the virtual ceremony.

After officiating their ceremony and making their marriage official, Krasinski and Fischer were joined by Carell, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez and Creed Bratton.

"There's only one way out of this wedding. And Susan and John, because you elegantly ripped off our proposal, I think it's only fitting that you rip off the wedding too," Krasinski said.

The group danced to "Forever" by Chris Brown and recreated the show's spontaneous wedding entrance individually from their respective homes. Fans will remember the memorable dance sequence from season 6 when Jim (Krasinski) and Pam (Fischer) were getting married.

This is the second virtual reunion for Carell and Krasinski.

In the premiere episode of Some Good News in late March, the former costars celebrated The Office's 15th anniversary.

Looking back at their time together, Carell said, "some of the most fun memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined and connected with that show." And Krasinski agreed.

"Without a doubt. Listen I know everyone’s talking about a reunion, hopefully one day, we just get to reunite as people. And just all get to say hi," he said, referring to social distancing guidelines during the global coronavirus crisis.

"Just to see your face is so great. I miss you a ton man," Carell told Krasinksi, who later joked: "I really think you’re going to make something of yourself."