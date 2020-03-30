The Office Reunion! John Krasinski and Steve Carell Reflect on Show's 15th Anniversary

Jim Halpert and Michael Scott together again!

John Krasinski and Steve Carell reunited virtually over video chat amid the coronavirus pandemic to celebrate The Office‘s 15th anniversary in a segment on Krasinski’s YouTube show Some Good News.

“So Steve, this week marked a huge anniversary for you and I. We were on a little show called The Office and it turned 15 years old this week,” Krasinski, 40, said.

“I was a waiter when I got that job, I was 23 years old. After the pilot, I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. We all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge,” the actor added as Carell, 57, laughed on.

“It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it today, it’s pretty cool,” Carell said.

The pair reminisced about some of their favorite scenes and moments from the workplace mockumentary series, which premiered on March 24, 2005.

“All of our exchange around the micro-flat screen TV,” Carell said, referring to the “Dinner Party” episode as bloopers were also shown.

“I think most of the memories have to do with things that we shared as a cast. When we were doing Fun Run and it was about 105 degrees outside,” Carell said as the season 4 footage also was shown.

Meanwhile, Krasinski spoke fondly about a hilarious Christmas episode. “I remember when we did the episode where you played Santa and were very upset that Phyllis was already Santa. So you were asking people to come sit on your lap and Brian [Baumgartner], thank God, was chosen to sit on your lap,” he recalled.

“I was supposed to be the button of the scene where they cut to me and make a Jim face. I was never there, I was physically never there because by the time they got swish pan to me, I was out. I was either on the floor or I left the room,” Krasinski added.

Another one of Carell’s episodes was when Krasinki’s Jim impersonated Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). “Part of what was so much fun about it was that everybody in the cast was rooting for everybody else. People would step back when it was time for people to shine and celebrate it. When you came in as Dwight that day it was crazy watching Jim do Dwight. You were a very good impressionist in general, I don’t think people know,” he said.

Krasinki also added that filming the scene when Carell’s Michael leaves in season 7 was “the most emotional I’ve been on set.”

Looking back at their time together, Carell said, “some of the most fun memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined and connected with that show.” And his former costar agreed.

“Without a doubt. Listen I know everyone’s talking about a reunion, hopefully one day, we just get to reunite as people. And just all get to say hi,” Krasinksi said, referring to social distancing guidelines during the current global crisis.

“Just to see your face is so great. I miss you a ton man,” Carell told Krasinksi, who later joked: “I really think you’re going to make something of yourself.”

Krasinksi shared a snippet of his conversation with Carell on Instagram and their former costar Kate Flannery jumped in the comments section, writing, “Amazing!!!! Thank you!!!”

Equally excited was Property Brothers star Drew Scott who commented: “This is amazing! Thank you for this!! And the plasma TV.”

NFL star JJ Watt said, “Love this. Need more!”