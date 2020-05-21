John Krasinski's Some Good News Is Heading to ViacomCBS After Massive Bidding War

John Krasinski launched Some Good News on YouTube in March as a way to bring feel-good content to fans amid the coronavirus crisis

John Krasinski's Some Good News YouTube series has found a new home.

The online show — which was launched by Krasinski, 40, in May as a way to bring feel-good content to fans amid the coronavirus crisis — is heading to ViacomCBS after the network purchased the series for licensing in a massive bidding war, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Krasinski will act as an executive producer in the project and hold a recurring on-camera role, but he will not be hosting new installments of the series moving forward, the outlet reported. A new host is expected to be announced at a later date.

"Could not be more excited and proud to be partnering with CBS/Viacom to be able to bring Some Good News to so many more people!" Krasinski told PEOPLE in a statement. "From the first episode, our goal was to create a news show dedicated entirely to good news. Never did I expect to be joining the ranks of such a historic news organization as CBS."

“Comedy Central Productions is excited to partner with John and bring his beloved ‘Some Good News’ to audiences around the world through ViacomCBS’ family of brands,” said Chris McCarthy, president of Entertainment & Youth Group at ViacomCBS, in a statement.

Image zoom John Krasinski

While Krasinski previously self-financed and self-produced Some Good News' weekly episodes, new installments will be produced by Comedy Central Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The big move comes just days after Krasinski announced that he will be taking a break from Some Good News during its eighth episode, which focused on the community and fanbase around the online series.

"On a very personal note, I can tell you that I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me, and what a tremendous honor it has been to share in all of it with you," the actor said as he signed off.

"Because the truth is, I have been so blown away by the messages I have received saying how joyful this show makes you, how uplifted and inspired you all can be," he continued. "But I assure you, all the pleasure and all the inspiration has been mine."

In the two months since its inception, the Some Good News YouTube channel has amassed over 2.56 million subscribers.