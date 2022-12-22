John Krasinski Says He 'Wouldn't Be Anywhere' Without Wife Emily Blunt

The Jack Ryan star is sharing the love he has for his wife of 12 years, with whom he shares two daughters

By
Published on December 22, 2022 08:17 AM
John Krasinski (L) and Emily Blunt attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty

John Krasinski is blissed out with wife Emily Blunt.

"I wouldn't be anywhere in my life without her," The Office alum, 43, recently told Parade.com. "On a daily basis, but certainly … career-wise, as a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do."

Krasinski's love for his wife of 12 years — with whom he shares daughters Hazel Grace, 8, and Violet, 6 — is well-known, despite the couple's preference for privacy.

"I look forward to the next day cause I know it'll be better than the one before," he told the outlet about life with Blunt, 39, and their shared excitement over his slew of new projects in 2023, which includes his return on Season 3 of Jack Ryan.

Over the years, The Quiet Place costars have been vocal about their mutual love story.

"Meeting John really changed my life," Blunt told InStyle magazine three years after the couple met by chance at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2008 — where Krasinski was dining with buddy Justin Theroux. They were engaged a year later and then married at George Clooney's Lake Como estate in 2010.

John Krasinski and wife actress Emily Blunt arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 8, 2014 in Hollywood, California
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible," added The English star. "There's someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days."

Krasinski, who once stated that he'd watched Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada "over 70 times" before they dated, later opened up to PEOPLE about being his wife's "No. 1 fan."

"It's really that we just got lucky," he said of their relationship. "It's one of those things, I'm having more fun now than the day I met her, and it's pretty wild."

