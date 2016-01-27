"I think that was taken wildly out of context and I feel bad for her," Krasinski told the Daily Beast.

John Krasinski Sets the Record Straight: I Was Not 'Genuinely in Love' with Jenna Fischer

John Krasinski wants fans to know: what happens on TV isn’t always real-life.

The actor famously played Jim Halpert on NBC’s The Office and was one-half of the much fan-invested TV romance with actress Jenna Fischer, who played his on-screen wife Pam Beesley.

Fischer had previously opened up about Jim and Pam’s romance on Watch What Happens Live explaining that “there’s like a real part of me that is Pam, and there’s a real part of him that’s Jim, and those parts of us were genuinely in love with one another.”

However, Krasinski, 36, clarified that his former costar’s words were misconstrued.

“I think that was wildly misquoted or taken out of context, Krasinski said to The Daily Beast.

I’m sure she was trying to say something nice about how genuine the acting relationship was, of bringing a relationship that became that popular onscreen – and I think we both feel it’s such an honor to be a part of that relationship.”

Throughout the nine seasons of The Office, Jim and Pam broke up, made up, got married, had two children and ultimately moved from Scranton to Austin, Texas.

“As far as how she was quoted about saying we were ‘genuinely in love,’ I think that was taken wildly out of context and I feel bad for her,” Krasinski concluded.

The 13 Hours star has been happily married to actress Emily Blunt since 2010. Together they have 23-month-old daughter Hazel and announced they are expecting another child.