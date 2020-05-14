John Krasinski Reveals He Has the Iconic Teapot That Jim Gifted Pam in The Office

The final piece of The Office's great teapot puzzle has been solved!

John Krasinski joined Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer on their Office Ladies podcast Wednesday, revealing that he ended up in possession of the iconic green teapot that Jim Halpert gifts Pam Beesly in the second season of the NBC sitcom.

During a conversation about props from set that the stars took home after the series wrapped in 2013, Krasinski casually shared that prop master Phil Shea sent him the teapot among some other items years later.

"Phil Shea is the reason I have anything," Krasinski, 40, told Fischer, 46, and Kinsey, 48. "He sent me a box years, like three or four years later of my bag — yeah, my satchel — my nameplate, and the teapot, bro."

"You have the teapot!" the women exclaimed at the news.

"We have been wondering who has the teapot!" Kinsey said.

Image zoom Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski in The Office

"Oh man, I thought you knew that," Krasinski said as both his costars couldn't help but continue to show their surprise. The Jack Ryan star told Fischer that she might be able to get one for herself from NBC because there were likely duplicates in case one broke during filming.

The teapot has been a topic of conversation on Office Ladies before.

Fans of the show will remember that Jim presents Pam with the teapot in Season 2's "Christmas Party" episode, but steals a note he had written for her out of it before giving it to her. In Season 9, Jim finally gives her the note — but it's never revealed what was written on the piece of paper.

Image zoom Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly Byron Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

In February, Fischer revealed that the note was really a personal message from Krasinski to her, "just saying what our time together on The Office meant to him."

“So I’m on camera, and I open up this note that John’s written me, and I just start crying, I just start bawling,” Fischer said, recalling the moment they filmed that scene in the series' final season. "The first take was probably not usable.”

Image zoom Angela Kinsey, Jenna Fischer Adam Hendershott Photography

“It was the sweetest note,” Fischer added. “And you know on camera, Pam says, ‘I’ll never say what it said, but just know it was perfect.' Well, I’ll never say what John wrote, but I will say, just know it was perfect.”

Krasinski said recently that he will also keep secret what he wrote to Fischer.