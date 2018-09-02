John Krasinski Flew Home 'Every Single Weekend' to See His Family While Shooting Jack Ryan

John Krasinski has a busy schedule — but he’s never too busy for his family!

At Friday’s premiere of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan at the U.S.S. Iowa Battleship Museum in Los Angeles, Krasinski told PEOPLE that even his grueling shoot for the Amazon show could not keep him away from his wife Emily Blunt, 35, and their daughters Violet, 2, and Hazel, 4.

“Family for me, it’s a non-negotiable thing,” Krasinski, 38, said. “So if I’m honest, I was shooting 6,000 miles away from them, and I flew back every single weekend.”

That meant crisscrossing the ocean — from Montreal to London and back — since Blunt was working on her own big-budget project at the time.

“Emily was shooting a little indie movie called Mary Poppins,” Krasinski quipped. “So they were with her, and we always set up a base, and I always want the base to be with their mom, and I’ll do the flight time.”

Even though the commute was “brutal,” The Office alum knew that he was fortunate.

“I think that there’s nothing you can complain about in this business, you know what I mean?” he continued. “We are all so lucky to be doing what we’re doing. If there’s one thing that’s a bummer, it’s that you spend time away from your kids. But guess what, a lot of people spend time away from their kids. So for me, I think we’re all living in a fantasy camp. So I’m not going to be the first one to complain.”

Dina Shihabi, Krasinski’s Jack Ryan co-star, previously commented on “how committed” Krasinski is to his family.

“He flew basically every weekend to London, where Emily was shooting Mary Poppins, to be with his kids. He would wrap at like 5 a.m. on a Saturday morning, get on the next flight to London, and then come back Sunday night,” she told PEOPLE Now in August.

However, Krasinski’s travels aren’t always smooth. During an appearance on The Tonight Show in August, the father of two recalled how a London customs agent could not believe that he was married to Blunt.

“He said, ‘It says here that you’re an actor. Would I know you from anything?’ And I went, ‘You know, we redid the U.K. version of The Office,'” Krasinski said. “Strike one! He was like, ‘Oh, you took what we did, perfect.’ ”

“And then he says, ‘Who are you visiting here?’ And I was like, ‘My wife,'” Krasinski continued. “He says, ‘Oh, is she an actress? Would I know her?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, man. Her name’s Emily Blunt.’ And he goes like this, ‘You? You married Emily Blunt? Go. Just go.’ ”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is now available on Amazon Prime Video.