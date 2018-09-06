John Krasinski Reveals His Favorite Episode of The Office: Diversity Day!

John Krasinski wasn’t sure The Office would be a hit while filming the pilot. It was the second episode, he says, that made him realize, “we’re part of something totally unique.”

In conversation with comedian Stephen Colbert at a 92nd Street Y Talks event in New York, the 38-year-old actor who played Jim Halpert spoke about how some of the jokes taken from the original British version in the show’s pilot didn’t quite fit the American script.

“I remember [it] was word-for-word the British show at the time,” the star told Colbert, 54. “It made no sense to any of us because I think there are actually British jokes in there that don’t even apply.”

However, that all changed with the series’ second episode, titled “Diversity Day,” an Office staple and Krasinski’s favorite episode.

“I remember that day when [the diversity sensitivity counselor] comes in and says, ‘My name is Mr. Brown,’ and Michael says, ‘I’m not gonna call you that.’ It was that moment combo’d with Kelly [played by Mindy Kaling] slapping him. I said, ‘Oh my God, we’re a part of something totally unique — and I don’t think anyone will watch this. But I knew it was really good and I [remember thinking] we were a part of something special,” the actor said.

John Krasinski (left) and Stephen Colbert Jamie McCarthy/Getty

“Diversity Day” was the first Office episode fully written by B.J. Novak.

Krasinski’s conversation with Colbert wasn’t the first time this week the two joked on stage. The A Quiet Place star was also a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, where the host joked about Krasinski starring in action movies instead of comedies.

“You know I’m a big fan of yours. I think you’re a great guy. You’re sweet. You’re adorable. You’re charming. You’re funny,” Colbert said. “You’re a comedy guy — and comedy guys like you and me, we aren’t meant to do action.”

Krasinski is now starring as Jack Ryan on Amazon Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which premiered on Aug. 31.