John Krasinski's Some Good News Returns with Dwayne Johnson and George Clooney for Holiday Special

John Krasinski couldn't end the year without giving fans some more good news.

The actor, 41, decked his halls to deliver a new episode of his web series Some Good News for the holidays on Sunday. Krasinski started off by sharing holiday-themed fan art and poking fun at himself before delivering a slate of feel-good stories.

"It's that time of year again when your heart feels a little bit warmer and your gestures get a little bigger and everywhere you look good news is all around you," Krasinski said.

The A Quiet Place star and director enlisted Geroge Clooney to do the weather forecast. "Looks pretty good," Clooney, 59, said of the conditions outside.

Later, Krasinski spoke with a dad named Jay Abel who put his items up for sale online so he could make money to spend on holiday gifts for his kids. The Office alum admitted he tried to buy some of those items from eBay and Poshmark, but got turned down because Abel suspected Krasinski was a scammer.

So instead, Krasinski offered to help by bringing on the big man himself: Dwayne "Dwanta Claus" Johnson, who Abel tweeted at in hopes of getting some traffic to his online shops.

"Take all of your stuff off of eBay because Dwanta Claus is going to take care of all of that stuff," Johnson, 48, told Abel of his kids' Christmas lists. The wrestler-turned-actor also invited comics lover Abel to the DC Comics headquarters in California once it's safe to travel again.

Krasinski started Some Good News in March as a way to share positive stories amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After two months, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the YouTube series would come under the ViacomCBS umbrella featuring a new host, but that Krasinski would stick around as an executive producer and reoccurring guest.