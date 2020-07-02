John Krasinski Secretly Wore Wig to Change The Office Showrunner's Mind About Cutting His Hair

Initially, The Office showrunner Greg Daniels had balked at the idea of Krasinski wearing a wig so he could cut his hair for the 2008 film Leatherheads

Forget "Casino Night" — John Krasinksi's biggest gamble on the show may have been over a wig.

While filming season 3 of The Office, Krasinski, 40, would also act in the 2008 movie Leatherheads, which would require him to cut his hair.

However, Greg Daniels, showrunner of The Office, vetoed Krasinski's request to wear a wig for the six remaining episodes the crew needed to film.

And this is when Krasinski invoked some of the sneakiness typical of a Jim Halpert prank, with the help of Kim Ferry, the show's hairstylist.

"He paid for the wig — a human hair wig made by a friend of mine, Natascha Ladek, who's the best wig maker in town," Ferry recently told Mashable. "She came in to do a secret little fitting for him, she made the wig, we got it, and it looked amazing. [Krasinski] came in a little later that day, and I had the wig hidden in a little secret spot ready for him. When it was just him and I, I put it on him, and then he went out and filmed."

Although Krasinski was supposed to wait until the following morning to reveal the wig to Daniels, he ended up driving right over to Daniels' office after filming in order to convince him that the wig worked and that Krasinski could star in Leatherheads.

"I very crazily and nervously grabbed my bag and jumped in my car," Ferry said. Ferry followed Krasinksi, but when she arrived, he was already meeting with Daniels and producer Kent Zbornak.

That's when writer-actor B.J. Novak approached her, saying, "Hey Kim, is this about John's wig?"

Ferry feared that Novak had heard about their clandestine wig operation, but then Novak added, "Well, I've gotta tell you ... I just saw John and I feel like we're gonna know if it's a wig or not."

"I'm thinking like, 'Uh huh. He doesn't know John's wearing [the wig] right now,' " Ferry added. "So it made me feel better. And I was like, 'Well, that's interesting.' "

"I literally turned to B.J. and said, 'It was nice working with you B.J.,' and I see Kent, and I see Greg sitting at his desk, and John is kind of sitting next to him, and I see the wig off sitting right in front of Greg," she said.

Image zoom The Office Paul Drinkwater/NBC

"The first thing Greg said was, 'Wow. You guys have balls,' and then goes, 'But I have to say I didn't see that coming.' "

Ferry added that Krasinski pitched all of his justifications as to why Daniels should allow him to wear a wig for the six episodes. "Greg kept saying, 'No! I would know if you're wearing a wig.' So John leaned over the desk and said, 'No I don't think you would.' That's when he ripped it off and shut it down, and we got to do the wig."

"It was worth it cause he really wanted to do that movie and I didn't want to disappoint him," Ferry said. "It was nerve-wracking, but it turned out okay. Thank God."

Needless to say, Ferry's wig was a lot more believable than the wig Michael Scott used to portray Jim Halpert in the opening video for his last Dundies.