A Dunder Mifflin Reunion! The Office's John Krasinski, Brian Baumgartner Reunite in Smiley Photo

John Krasinski (L) and Brian Baumgartner John Krasinski/Instagram

You can take the boys out of Scranton, but they’ll always find a way back to each other.

Fellow The Office alums John Krasinski and Brian Baumgartner — who played Jim Halpert and Kevin Malone, respectively, on the NBC mockumentary-style comedy — reunited in New York City on Wednesday, where they posed together.

Dressed in a long-sleeved black shirt and a Boston Red Sox baseball cap, Krasinski, 40, had his arm around his friend and former costar’s shoulders for the photo-op. He smiled as he looked down at Baumgartner, who wore a black zip-up jacket over a blue collared shirt and gazed forward into the camera with a grin.

“‪Lovely to spend some time with this gentleman today,” the A Quiet Place actor and director captioned the shot.

The guys’ costar Angela Kinsey (who played Baumgartner’s fellow accountant Angela Martin on the show) chimed in through the comments section with a red heart emoji, while Krasinski’s Jack Ryan costar Michael Kelly remarked, “Wow! Love you guys!”

Image zoom John Krasinski's Instagram comments John Krasinski/Instagram

Even The Office‘s official Twitter account got in on the fun, responding to the photo with an emotional GIF of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) along with the comment, “We absolutely love to see it.”

Baumgartner, 47, addressed the sweet meet-up on his own Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of himself, Krasinski and Jenna Fischer (who played receptionist Pam Beesly [later Halpert]) at the show’s wrap party in 2013.

“So fun running into @johnkrasinski today,” he began in the caption. “Here’s an old picture of him and I and @msjennafischer at @backyardalehouse back during The Office Wrap Party in Scranton. Such fond memories.”

“I’m doing it I’ve decided I am detouring from NYC to Scranton and will see you tomorrow night!” Baumgartner added, finishing with the hashtags, “#AintNoParty” and “#Scranton2020.”

Image zoom Cast of The Office Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty

An adaptation of the BBC series of the same name, The Office ran for nine seasons on NBC, from 2005 to 2013. The ensemble comedy also starred Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Leslie David Baker, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, Paul Lieberstein, Creed Bratton, Ellie Kemper and Craig Robinson, among others.

The cast has remained close over the years, and have been open about how much their time on the show meant to them. In mid-October, Fischer, 45, and Kinsey, 48, even kicked off a podcast together, called Office Ladies.

“We’ve been wanting to work together again ever since we stopped working together,” Fischer told PEOPLE before the podcast launched. “Angela and I became best friends because we were cast on The Office together, we worked together and saw each other every day. I think the hardest part for me about it ending was that I didn’t get to see my best friend every day anymore.”

While a full-on Office reboot isn’t currently in the cards, Kemper, 39, expressed her excitement over the idea of a reunion episode last year and Lieberstein, 52, told The Daily Beast in late 2018, “I think a one-off special would be the way to go. Some event that brings everyone back together.”