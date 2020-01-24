John Karlen, TV Star of Dark Shadows, Cagney & Lacey, Dies at 86

John Karlen, 2007 Chad Buchanan/Getty

Longtime television actor John Karlen, recognizable from his work on shows like Dark Shadows and Cagney & Lacey, has died at age 86, multiple outlets report.

On Wednesday, Karlen died of congestive heart failure while under hospice care in Burbank, Calif., his spokesperson, Jim Pierson, told the Associated Press.

Karlen, born John Adam Karlewicz, made a name for himself as a character actor with roles that cultivated a devoted fan base, including starring as Willie Loomis on the gothic series Dark Shadows, which ran from 1966 to 1971.

The show was adapted into a Tim Burton–directed movie in 2012 starring Johnny Depp, with actor Jackie Earle Haley playing Karlen’s famous role.

As part of another celebrated series — cop drama Cagney & Lacey that premiered in 1981 — Karlen won an Emmy Award for playing the role of Harvey Lacey. He also received two other outstanding supporting actor nominations for the Cagney & Lacey character.

In a 1987 interview with the Chicago Tribune, Karlen shared his excitement for winning the accolade, as well as his secret to enduring the entertainment business.

“I’m a good team player,” he said at the time. “Look where it’s gotten me. The role of Harvey has brought me recognition and stability. I’m an entity now. The Emmy told people who I am. I can go up for parts I wouldn’t have been considered for before. Life, I think, will be good.”

Karlen also made appearances on shows like Mad About You, Charlie’s Angels and Murder, She Wrote.

“I’m not a worrier,” he said. “I think that’s helped me survive in this business. I know to enjoy the day. I learned that from my mother. She had incredible moment-to-moment enjoyment and appreciation of life.”

He added, “Don’t worry about tomorrow. I’ve got no complaints.”

In 1991, Karlen spoke to PEOPLE about some of the impactful fan interactions he encountered throughout his career.

“Once a blind lady at the race track recognized my voice: ‘That’s Willie!’ she said,” he recalled. “I found that bizarre. I still get more recognition from fans of Dark Shadows than from Cagney & Lacey.”

Reacting to news of Karlen’s passing, several of his costars shared fond memories of working with the actor, who is survived by a son named Adam, according to Variety.

Kathryn Leigh Scott, who starred with Karlen in Dark Shadows, wrote on her blog that the actor was “a life force.”

“Memories, memories… this morning I’m awash in memories of darling John Karlen, who left us yesterday,” the actress wrote. “I’m told he passed peacefully, for which I’m grateful, but hardly seems in character for our Johnny. He was such a life force, God bless him! Farewell, my friend. Loved you.”

Another Dark Shadows castmate, David Selby, echoed Scott’s sentiments.

“Johnny was a force of nature, full of joy and love of life,” Selby wrote on his website. “His smile lit up the hearts of all his fellow actors on Dark Shadows.”

He added: “We have all held onto our love and friendship with each other through the years, and we will continue to hold onto each other as we will always be embraced with Johnny’s smile, his sense of fun, his hugs and his love.”