Katie Thurston sent John Hershey home during week two of her Bachelorette's season before the pair re-connected last year

John Hersey Teases Katie Thurston for Sending Him Home on The Bachelorette After She Posts Tribute

John Hersey has no problem teasing Katie Thurston about the pair's second shot at love.

The former Bachelorette, 31, shared an image on Instagram Thursday, where she and Hersey, 28, are seen exchanging a loving glance while in front of a watery scene.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A year ago I'd never believe I would be right here in these moments with you. 🖤," Thurston captioned the adorable snapshot of the duo.

In the comments section, Hersey poked fun at his relationship with Thurston, who previously sent him home during week two of The Bachelorette's season 17.

"That's because you'd just sent me home," he teased his girlfriend in response.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After appearing as a contestant on Matt James' Bachelor season in 2021, Thurston was named the Bachelorette for season 17. She ended her journey engaged to Blake Moynes, though the former couple announced their split in October of that same year.

"It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways," their joint Instagram statement read at the time. "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

"We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition," they continued. "Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

A month later, a rep for Thurston confirmed to PEOPLE that she was dating Hersey. "It's known Katie and John became close friends post-season," the rep said. "John has been there for her through all the major changes in her life and they are excited to explore this newly found romantic connection."

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Thurston Shares Valentine's Day Message to Boyfriend John Hersey: 'Always Meant to Be'

Last month, the couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a couple. To mark the occasion, Thurston shared a sweet poem for her boyfriend.

"My heart danced in a way that was new," Thurston wrote on Instagram in February. "A crowded room but felt like us two."

"Some talk about Cupid or love at first sight. I never understood until that very same night," she continued. "Your eyes, that smile, you energized my soul. You ignited my world, leaving me whole. Once you found a rose floating at sea. I can't help but think we were always meant to be."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The poem served as the caption to a photo of Thurston and Hersey standing in front of the ocean.