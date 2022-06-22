John Hersey Says He'd 'Never Been So Supported' by a Partner After Katie Thurston Split

John Hersey doesn't want to hear negative comments about Katie Thurston.

Though the former Bachelorette couple announced their split on Monday, Hersey praised Thurston's character in an Instagram comment.

Addressing a negative remark that Thurston was unable to keep a boyfriend, which was posted on a Bachelor fan account, Hersey applauded the good things about their former relationship.

"You will speak a finite number of words throughout your life. I urge you to speak more kindly. Especially about someone you don't know," he wrote to the hater.

"I have never been so supported or unconditionally loved by a partner. Assuming and implying that Katie is doing anything wrong does not sit right with me," shared Hersey, 28.

His comment ended with a plea for kindness: "The internet can be a mean place — let's not add to it."

Katie Thurston and John Hersey attend a private event at the Hyde Lounge at the Crypto.com Arena hosted by Sandals Resorts for the Justin Bieber concert on March 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Thurston, 31, was the first to announce the breakup via an Instagram Story Monday, writing on a blank screen, "Statement: no we aren't together."

Hersey jumped in with more detail on his own Instagram story. "As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating," he confirmed. "The decision was not made lightly and it was obviously not an easy one to make."

"I love being able to share special moments with you all — the funny ones. The happy ones. The outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones. But I don't know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones," he added. "I appreciate every one of you that has supported us throughout this journey. We could not (and would not) be here without you."

John Hersey and Katie Thurston John Hersey and Katie Thurston | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty