Katie Thurston Reveals John Hersey 'Dumped' Her Twice Before Public Split: 'Thought We Were Golden'

Katie Thurston is opening up about getting "dumped."

For the first time, The Bachelorette lead detailed how her relationship with John Hersey fell apart — and it includes him breaking things off twice.

"He dumped me," Thurston, 31, said on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off The Vine podcast Wednesday.

"Technically, we actually broke up twice. The first time no one knew about," she revealed.

The split didn't last too long, though, with both Hersey, 28, and Thurston agreeing to try things again. "Like maybe a week or two, we kind of worked through it and decided to get back together, so I thought we were golden. You know, if you get back together after a breakup, you're really committed to whatever the situation is."

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Ultimately, one final conversation led to the split. "I think it was just unavoidable. Like, we just got [into] a conversation and at one point, I just said to him, 'I know more reasons why you don't like me than why you love me," Thurston said. "And that's a really s---y feeling."

Thurston also detailed some of the specific reasons that Hersey chose to end the relationship, including his claim that she didn't share his passions. She added that his reasoning "will always piss me off."

"He said, 'I just really need someone who can enjoy my passions and who wants to watch surf, maybe learn surfing with me," she said. "I look at him and I go, 'You realize I jumped out of a f---ing plane three times' to join him in his passions. Eight hours of ground school, all these things to partake in his passion and somehow that was completely ignored and now we're focused on surfing."

Paul Archuleta/GC Images

Bristowe admitted she thought Thurston may break it off with Hersey first, to which Thurston replied: "No."

"I bought this man a frickin' travel van. I let this man quit his job. I was like, whatever you need me to be, I will be. In hindsight, that's not healthy. That's not good."

Thurston continued, "It is a little offensive to be like 'Damn, I gave you everything, and you're still being like...,'" she trailed off.

While Thurston said she doesn't want to call the relationship with Hersey a regret, she noted it was "six months, crash and burn."

Thurston and Hersey announced their split in separate Instagram posts in June. Thurston was first to confirm rumors of the split, simply writing "Statement: no we aren't together," on a blank Instagram Story slide.

Hersey chimed in with more detail on his account. "As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating," his statement began. "The decision was not made lightly and it was obviously not an easy one to make."

Though their relationship is over, Hersey and Thurston have been spotted together in a group of friends. A few days after they announced the split, Hersey and Thurston joined friends at the San Diego County Fair.

Thurston was previously engaged to Blake Moynes on her season of The Bachelorette. She started dating Hersey shortly after — though Hersey denied any relationship overlap. At the time, Moynes claimed Thurston had "emotionally cheated" with then-friend Hersey.