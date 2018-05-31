John Goodman Breaks Silence on Roseanne Cancellation: 'I Wasn't Gonna Get an Emmy Anyway'

John Goodman has spoken out for the first time since Roseanne‘s cancellation — by saying he’d rather stay quiet.

The 65-year-old actor — who served as Roseanne Barr’s on-screen husband, Dan Conner, on the sitcom — said he would “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble” in a video taken at an auto repair shop in New Orleans and obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

On Monday, Barr shared a since-deleted racist attack on former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, comparing her to an ape. ABC cancelled Roseanne hours later.

Goodman, who assured fans that “everything’s fine” with him, said that he’s not familiar with Twitter and had no comment about the controversy.

“I don’t know anything about it,” he said. “I don’t read it.”

The Big Lebowski star also shrugged off rumors that Roseanne would no longer be eligible for Emmys. (Goodman won the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip in 2007, but never took home the trophy for his seven nominations for his role as Dan Conner, according to IMDB.)

“I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway,” he said. “I’ve been up there [10] times already, and if I didn’t get one, I’m not gonna get one.”

As for rumors of a spin-off featuring the cast sans Barr, Goodman dismissed the gossip. “Then you’ve heard more than I have,” he said of the new show called for by fans.

Other Roseanne cast members have shared their reactions to the show’s cancellation on social media.

Michael Fishman, who played Barr’s son D.J. during the show’s original run and its 2018 reboot, tweeted that he was “devastated” by the cancellation and denounced his TV mom’s remarks.

Fishman added, “I condemn these statements vehemently. They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society. I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive. I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue.”

Barr, 65, responded to Fishman, 36, early Wednesday, writing, “I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. You throw me under the bus. nice!”

Sara Gilbert, 43, who played Roseanne’s daughter Darlene, also reacted on Twitter, saying that Barr’s comments were “abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed with her actions to say the least.”

Barr replied, “Wow! unreal.”

Later on Wednesday, Barr praised Goodman on Twitter, writing of he and fellow Roseanne star Laurie Metcalf, “I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John. I’m so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network.”

A source told PEOPLE that Barr is “in deep darkness and is very remorseful” following the scandal.

“Being a comedian, she writes stuff she thinks is funny, but it’s always misunderstood. She’s not intentionally hurtful,” the insider said. “They all loved each other on the Roseanne set. It really was one big happy family.”