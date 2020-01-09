John David Duggar and his wife Abbie (Burnett) Duggar are parents!

The Counting On stars welcomed daughter Grace Annette at 3:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Duggar family announced on Thursday. The baby girl was born weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz., and measured 20 3/4 inches long.

“Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl. She is a beautiful gift from God! We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us,” they said in a joint statement on the family website. “It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents, but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together!”

The couple also shared the news on Instagram, writing, “We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles!”

In August, John David and Abbie announced that they were expecting their first child together; later that month, they revealed in a sweet video posted by TLC that they would be welcoming a baby girl.

“We are so excited to announce that we are having a baby girl,” said John David, 29.

“I’m so excited about hair bows and pink dresses and lots of sparkles,” gushed Abbie, 27.

“I’m really looking forward to having a little baby girl around the house,” added John David. “I already have one, now I’m going to have two. I just hope she’s as pretty as her mommy, I know she will be!”

According to TLC, the couple chose a “flight” theme for their reveal party and had guests select a boarding pass with a flight number — one number for girl, and one number for boy. Then, John David’s brother Jeremiah flew a plane overhead to reveal a banner with the winning flight number, while confetti cannons on the ground sprayed pink streamers.

The new parents began courting in June 2018, and a month later, John David got down on one knee in an airplane hangar in front of a sign that read, “Abbie, Will You Marry Me?” The two tied the knot in Arkansas on Nov. 3, 2018.