John David Duggar Crashed His Plane with 2 Passengers Onboard Due to 'Engine Failure'

According to a 911 dispatcher, the 19 Kids and Counting alum had to land his plane in a field in Tennessee back in October

John David Duggar crashed his plane during a trip through Tennessee back in October.

The Humphreys County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the accident took place around 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 in Waverly, Tenn. and involved "a family from Arkansas." The 911 dispatcher for the area said that Duggar, 32, was piloting the aircraft and is the one who called in the crash.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Duggar told the 911 dispatcher that his plane suffered a "double engine failure" and he had to land it down on a field as a result.

Per a preliminary accident report from the National Transportation Safety Board, there were two other unknown passengers on board. The report said there were no injuries from the crash, but the damage to the aircraft was "substantial." The NTSB's investigation into the incident remains open.

A rep for the Duggar family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

john david duggar John David Duggar and wife Abbie | Credit: john david duggar/instagram

The plane, a Piper PA-30, was registered to Medic Choppers, LLC. It belonged to Medic Corps, a non-profit organization that deploys aircrafts to provide emergency medical care during mass-casualty disasters. Duggar currently serves as the director of business for the organization.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star has long been interested in flying. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, he got his commercial pilot license in November of last year and his flight instructor certification about six months prior, in May.

His wife Abbie is also a pilot — she earned her student pilot license in August 2020, FAA records show.

Duggar proposed to Abbie inside a hangar, surrounded by planes, and the couple took some of their wedding photos on an airport tarmac.

In August 2019, they announced that Abbie was expecting their first child with a photo of them on a plane and holding up a onesie that read, "Baby Passenger on Board."

john david duggar John David Duggar with wife Abbie and daughter Grace

"We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world!!!" they wrote on their Instagram page at the time.

Abbie had their daughter Grace, now 2 years old, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, the Duggar family announced in a statement at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The recent crash came roughly one month before Duggar's older brother Josh Duggar went on trial for possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material. Though he pleaded not guilty, the reality star was ultimately convicted on the charges and is currently facing up to 20 years of imprisonment and $250,000 in fines.