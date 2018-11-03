The Duggar family just added a new member!

John David Duggar, 28, married Abbie Burnett, 26, on Saturday in Arkansas.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

“We are so excited to be married! It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us,” the couple says in a statement. “Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”

For her walk down the aisle, the bride wore a design from Renee Miller with Renee’s Bridal.

In their wedding portrait, Duggar wraps his arm around Burnett as the new husband and wife beam with joy on their big day, which Us Weekly was first to report on Saturday.

TLC/Lori Blythe photography

The couple began courting in June and announced the happy news in a TLC video.

“We’ve known of each other for several years, but we didn’t meet ’til … ” Duggar said as Burnett, who works as a nurse, chimed in, “John flew in for a church event here in Oklahoma where I’m from. We really got connected then.”

TLC/duggarfamily.com

RELATED: Do You Know Your Duggars? A Comprehensive Guide to the Giant Family

“Yeah, a couple months ago,” the Counting On star said. “We fell in love very quickly. And it’s been a wonderful journey thus far and taking the next step to move onto a courtship.”

Just a month later, the pair got engaged after John David got down on one knee in an airplane hangar in front of a sign that read “Abbie, Will You Marry Me?”

TLC

“Wow! We are engaged! This feels even more real than before! It was a special moment to share together,” Duggar and Burnett said in a joint statement on the family website.

“The proposal and the ‘YES’ really solidified that we want to spend the rest of our lives together. One of the most amazing things about following Christ is being able to trust Him to direct your path and lead your life,” they continued. “We are so thankful that He led us to one another. Now we need to start thinking about a wedding!”