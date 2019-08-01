John David Duggar and Wife Abbie Burnett Expecting Their First Child: 'We Are on Cloud 9'

There’s a baby on the way for John David Duggar and his wife Abbie Burnett!

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively of expecting their first child. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise.”

The pair began courting in June 2018, and a month later Duggar got down on one knee in an airplane hangar in front of a sign that read, “Abbie, Will You Marry Me?”

Duggar, 29, and Burnett, 27, tied the knot in Arkansas on Nov. 3, 2018.

“We are so excited to be married! It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us,” they said in a statement. “Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together. This is going to be an amazing journey!”

Now, they’re ready to start their next chapter: parenthood.

“We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!” they say.

Counting On returns to TLC with new episodes this October.