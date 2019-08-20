John David Duggar and Wife Abbie Burnett Announce Sex of Their Baby on the Way: It's a Girl!

"I'm so excited about hair bows and pink dresses and lots of sparkles," said the mom-to-be

By Aurelie Corinthios
August 20, 2019 11:51 AM

John David Duggar and his wife Abbie (Burnett) Duggar will soon add a baby girl to their family.

The Counting On stars announced the sex of their first child on Tuesday with a sweet video posted by TLC.

“We are so excited to announce that we are having a baby girl,” said John David, 29.

“I’m so excited about hair bows and pink dresses and lots of sparkles,” gushed Abbie, 27.

RELATED: Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson Reveal Sex of Their ‘Miracle’ Baby — ‘We Are So Grateful’

“I’m really looking forward to having a little baby girl around the house,” added John David. “I already have one, now I’m going to have two. I just hope she’s as pretty as her mommy, I know she will be!”

According to TLC, the couple chose a “flight” theme for their reveal party and had guests select a boarding pass with a flight number — one number for girl, and one number for boy. Then, John David’s brother Jeremiah flew a plane overhead to reveal a banner with the winning flight number, while confetti cannons on the ground sprayed pink streamers.

The parents-to-be began courting in June 2018, and a month later, John David got down on one knee in an airplane hangar in front of a sign that read, “Abbie, Will You Marry Me?” The two tied the knot in Arkansas on Nov. 3, 2018.

RELATED: Do You Know Your Duggars? A Comprehensive Guide to the Giant Family

TLC/duggarfamily.com

The couple exclusively revealed their baby news to PEOPLE earlier this month.

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” they said. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!”

Counting On returns to TLC in October.

Advertisement

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.