John David Duggar and Wife Abbie Burnett Announce Sex of Their Baby on the Way: It's a Girl!

John David Duggar and his wife Abbie (Burnett) Duggar will soon add a baby girl to their family.

The Counting On stars announced the sex of their first child on Tuesday with a sweet video posted by TLC.

“We are so excited to announce that we are having a baby girl,” said John David, 29.

“I’m so excited about hair bows and pink dresses and lots of sparkles,” gushed Abbie, 27.

“I’m really looking forward to having a little baby girl around the house,” added John David. “I already have one, now I’m going to have two. I just hope she’s as pretty as her mommy, I know she will be!”

According to TLC, the couple chose a “flight” theme for their reveal party and had guests select a boarding pass with a flight number — one number for girl, and one number for boy. Then, John David’s brother Jeremiah flew a plane overhead to reveal a banner with the winning flight number, while confetti cannons on the ground sprayed pink streamers.

The parents-to-be began courting in June 2018, and a month later, John David got down on one knee in an airplane hangar in front of a sign that read, “Abbie, Will You Marry Me?” The two tied the knot in Arkansas on Nov. 3, 2018.

The couple exclusively revealed their baby news to PEOPLE earlier this month.

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” they said. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!”

Counting On returns to TLC in October.