John David Duggar and Wife Abbie Welcome Second Child: 'Soaking Up Newborn Snuggles'

The former Counting On star announced on Instagram Saturday that he and his wife had welcomed their son Charlie

By
Published on October 3, 2022 06:36 PM
John David and Abbie Duggar
Photo: John David and Abbie Duggar/Instagram

John David and Abbie (Burnett) Duggar have welcomed their second child.

The couple announced the arrival of newborn son Charlie and shared their first public portrait as a newly expanded brood on their joint Instagram account on Saturday.

"We are now a family of 4," the couple wrote. "We welcomed little 💙Charlie💙 into the world last month and have been soaking up newborn snuggles ever since! We are so thankful to God for this precious gift!"

The former Counting On stars fittingly announced the pregnancy on Mother's Day through an Instagram post captioned: "To the little girl who calls me Mommy and our little boy due in late summer, I'll love you forever! 💖💖💖 #mothersday."

John David, 32, and Abbie, 30, welcomed their first child, now-2-year-old Grace, in January 2020, after tying the knot in November 2018.

Several members of the Duggar family offered congratulations, including John David's sister, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, who commented, "Congrats guys! He is such a little cutie!💙"

Jill, 31, welcomed baby boy No. 3 — son Frederick Michael "Freddy" Dillard — with husband Derick Dillard, 33, in July.

The siblings' younger brother Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah (Wissmann) Duggar, are next in line for a Duggar baby — they announced that they were expecting in August.

"God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can't wait to see you as a dad!!" Hannah wrote on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

But the Duggars' joy is tempered by family drama involving oldest brother Josh, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in May on a federal child pornography conviction.

While the Dillards wrote in a family blog post on May 26 that recent times had been "difficult emotionally" for the family and said they believed the sentencing was proof "God has carried out his vengeance today for [Josh's] unspeakable criminal activity," many of the Duggars have remained publicly silent on Josh's legal situation.

