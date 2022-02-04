"John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes. We didn't say anything," writers for And Just Like That said in an interview with Deadline

John Corbett Was Never Supposed to Appear on And Just Like That, Series Writers Claim

It seems John Corbett was never supposed to make a cameo on And Just Like That... after all.

Corbett, 60, previously declared he was going to reprise his former role as Aidan Shaw — Carrie Bradshaw's ex-fiancé — on the Sex and the City revival. But in a new interview with Deadline, AJLT executive producer Michael Patrick King and writers Elisa Zuritsky and Julie Rottenberg insist Corbett's return was never a part of the plan.

"John Corbett should be writing personal apology notes," Rottenberg told the outlet after Thursday's season 1 finale. "We didn't say anything."

Asked whether the Aidan-Carrie narrative is "old news," King said: "No, there's nothing old news about Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett as actors and beings and interests."

"The fact of the matter is, we never said anything about Aidan, just like we never said, Steve and Carrie or [sic] getting together," King continued. "We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming. It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie."

Added King, "This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through this and into the light — the last episode is called, 'Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

Reps for Corbett did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.



Carrie (Parker) ended her engagement with Aidan during season 4 of SATC, eventually marrying John James "Mr. Big" Preston (Chris Noth). After that, fans last saw Corbett as the beloved character in the second SATC film.

Months after AJLT was confirmed in January 2021, Corbett told Page Six he was "going to do the show." He added that being a part of the series was "very exciting" for him.

"I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]," he said last April. "I like all those people, they've been very nice to me."