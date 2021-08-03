John Corbett and Bo Derek have been dating since 2002 and were previously open about their decision not to get married

Surprise! John Corbett and Bo Derek Wed Last Year: 'After 20 Years We Decided to Get Married'

John Corbett and Bo Derek tied the knot — last year!

During an appearance on The Talk on Tuesday, Corbett told co-host Jerry O'Connell that he and his longtime partner wed "around Christmastime."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Jerry I can't believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmastime we got married. Bo and I got married!" the Sex and the City alum revealed.

He continued, "We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement, all our friends and family knew but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven't had an opportunity. So, you're my buddy and now I guess I'm telling all of America, or the world."

"After 20 years we decided to get married, we didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it,'" Corbett concluded.

Derek's rep also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, explaining that "Bo and John were married in a private ceremony late last year."

Corbett, 60, and Derek, 64, have been together for nearly two decades. In April 2020, the 10 actress opened up in an interview with Fox News about why the pair had yet to wed.

"I think when you're beginning a young family and you're going to have children and set up this new family tree branch, it's obviously a wonderful commitment and it's meaningful," she said at the time. "But for us in our lives, it hasn't been yet."

Later, she discussed their immediate connection when they first began dating in 2002. "It was just an attraction, a comfort," she said of their meeting.

RELATED: Issa Rae Marries Longtime Beau Louis Diame in Custom Vera Wang Dress: 'So Real and Special'

"He makes me laugh all the time. He's full of life, full of joy. I became attracted to him and I still am. We take things day by day and I think we are still there," Derek continued. "We're starting to get a little more settled."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Corbett had echoed Derek's views on marriage in the past, telling the Huffington Post in 2016 that the secret to a successful relationship is not getting married at all.