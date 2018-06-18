John Cena Vows to Get His Vasectomy Reversed So He Can Have a Baby with Nikki Bella

John Cena agreed to make a life-changing decision to save his relationship with Nikki Bella in the midseason finale of E!’s Total Bellas.

The reconciled couple discussed having children, and the Blockers star revealed he’d had a vasectomy he was now willing to reverse.

“I physically can’t have kids,” Cena, 41, said in Sunday’s episode. “So I’m also telling you that I’m willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad.”

“You’re sure, though?” asked Bella, 34. “Are you gonna change your mind?”

“I’m not gonna change my mind,” he insisted. “I would never, ever say something like this.”

As Bella cried that he’d be “the most amazing dad in the world,” Cena pleaded, “Just tell me you love me and that you’ll marry me,” and they sealed it with a kiss.

However, there may still be trouble ahead: PEOPLE’s exclusive look at the rest of the season showed Bella questioning if she needed to call off the wedding again due to “deeper problems.”

In May, Bella ended the engagement three weeks before she and Cena would walk down the aisle. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to break up was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that they are officially back together.